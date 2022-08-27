Inter lineup: Mano commands tactical training and directs team to face Juventude | International

In search of the third consecutive victory in the Brasileirão, the Inter team is heading to face Juventude, on Monday, at 20h, in Beira-Rio. Coach Mano Menezes commanded tactical work behind closed doors this Saturday morning at Parque Gigante’s CT.

The coach must promote only one change in relation to the team that started against Avaí in the previous round. Back after serving suspension, goalkeeper Daniel resumes the starting position in Keiller’s vacancy. The trend is to keep the boys Johnny and Mauricio in the middle.

Probable Inter: Daniel; Bustos, Vitão, Mercado and Renê; Gabriel, Johnny, De Pena and Mauricio; Wanderson and German

1 of 1 Mano commands tactical training at Inter — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Inter Mano commands tactical training at Inter — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Inter

Against Juventude, Colorado can score the third consecutive triumph in the Brasileirão, which has not happened so far in the current edition. The team comes from victories over Fluminense (3-0) and Avaí (1×0).

Fifth in the table with 39 points, Inter has the same score as Corinthians (4th), is one point behind Flamengo (3rd) and two behind Fluminense (2nd). If everything goes right, can end the round in the vice-leadership.



+ Inter Quartet has the same number of goals as Juventude

Mano Menezes commands this Sunday morning the last training session before the regional confrontation against Alviverde de Caxias do Sul. The ball rolls at 8pm on Monday, in Beira-Rio, for the 24th round of the Brasileirão

