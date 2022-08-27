iPhone 14 with new look: what to expect from Apple’s launch

Apple has set the official date to hold the launch event of the long-awaited iPhone 14, in addition to some other news that should be present at the presentation, such as the new generation of Apple Watch.

With that in mind, the TecMundo prepared a compilation of what we can expect from the event far out on the 7th of September, in the middle of a national holiday, at 2 pm Brasília time.

new look iPhone 14

AppleInsider/play

O iPhone 14 will certainly be the big star of the Apple event, which will be held in Cupertino, California (USA). The new generation of smartphones has been speculated for a long time and should bring some important changes for users.

The company is expected to introduce four new models: the standard 6.1-inch iPhone 14; iPhone 14 Max 6.7″; iPhone 14 Pro 6.1″; and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, also 6.7″. In case you’re missing a model, this year possibly we won’t have an iPhone 14 minias demand for the previous generation, the iPhone 13 mini, did not meet Apple’s financial expectations.

According to some rumors, the base models and the iPhone 14 Max will receive the A15 processor, the same used in the beefier versions of the current generation. The highlight is for the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, which can debut the A16. The new chip should be one of the first to be launched with TSMC 3nm lithograph, offering more performance, energy efficiency and battery life, as well as AI improvements.

In addition to the powerful CPU, we can expect 6GB LPDDR5 RAM on Pro and Pro Max models. This would also be great news for consumers, as Apple has never released a smartphone with this amount of RAM. With that, leading industry experts suggest that we should finally see a sensor as well. 48 MP main camera.

MacWorld/play

Finally, the high-end models of the iPhone 14 family can bring important changes in the look. If the rumors are correct, the notch that houses the front camera will be removed, and a pill-shaped notch comes into play, as shown in the image below.

Apple Watch Series 8, SE 2 and 8 Pro

Jon Prosser/Ian Zelbo: ​​reproduction

Some insiders have been claiming for some time that the company would announce at least three new smartwatches at an event later this year. Now, the chips are centered to reveal the Apple Watch Series 8, 8 Pro and the SE 2.

For the Watch 8, the company is expected not to make drastic changes in size or look, keeping the 41 and 45mm options. However, some analysts suggest that a larger screen version is in the works. Furthermore, it would not be surprising if Apple announced a model with a reinforced finish for extreme athletes, according to information from the Bloombergwhich can be considered as the Apple Watch Series 8 Pro.

Among the new features, the new watch should bring sensor for body temperature, glucose level, blood pressure and a car accident detector. Regarding the specifications, the Apple Watch Series 8 can gain a processor very similar to the previous generation, without major news in this field.

For the Watch SE 2, the most affordable device in the smart watch line should bring a blood oxygenation level sensor and electrocardiogram, but without the temperature sensor. The chip used must be the same as the Series 8, and other than that, we shouldn’t expect radical changes.

AirPods Pro 2

MacRumors/play

At the September event, Apple is also expected to announce the expected AirPods Pro 2. The model must have H1 processorand will support the LC3 audio codec and Bluetooth 5.2 connection.

LC3 is a codec created to ensure more stability in data transmission in wireless networks. In this way, it will be possible to transmit and receive audio files with higher bitrate, and consequently, higher quality.

iOS 16

In Apple’s pantheon of operating systems, this is a bigger unknown for the event. Apple has been cooking iOS 16 for a few months now, so we’re likely to see the software bundled with the iPhone 14 in September, no surprise.

iPads and Macs only in October

Finally, if what you wanted to see is related to the world of iPads and Macs It’s good to wait until October. According to new information from Bloombergthe company is working on several products of these lines, but the official announcement should only happen in October.