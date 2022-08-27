Irene falls into a diabolical trap and forces Lara’s decision with Flora

In the soap opera The favoriteFlora (Patrícia Pillar) will receive a golden gift after supposedly protecting and saving Lara (Mariana Ximenes). The villain manages to convince everyone that she was a real hero during the kidnapping. Because of this, Irene (Glória Menezes) convinces her granddaughter to invite her mother to live on the ranch, which the bad blonde immediately accepts..

In more recent scenes shown in the soap opera A Favorita, Flora’s kidnapping was set up by Flora, with the support of Silveirinha (Ary Fontoura) and Dodi (Murilo Benício). And the plan worked so well that the young woman even called the plague mother, in addition to saying that she discovered she loved it. However, in order not to be caught in the act, the villain had to kill two more people.

At the end of the abduction, Flora came out well on the tape as a true heroine, except for her Pedro (Genezio de Barros). Her father already knows her and asks if his daughter is involved in the crime. But she is celebrating her success and doesn’t care about the old man’s suspicions, especially after being praised by her daughter.

In The Favourite, Lara says that Flora is a heroine.

And as soon as they return to the ranch, the Fontinis celebrate that everything went well, even though they lost R$ 5 million in the ransom. Lara takes the opportunity to say how painful the moments when she was hostage were, but that she held on.

That’s when the girl tells her grandparents that her mother was a true hero protecting her. She remembers that Flora even got beat up by the bandits to prevent them from catching her, showing unconditional love.

Flora gets a gift

Irene, who is always easy prey in the villain’s hands, falls into the trap again. She suggests that the granddaughter should invite her mother to live on the ranch, which everyone agrees on.

Without thinking straight, Lara makes the invitation and Flora immediately accepts. This time pretending to be emotional because she can get closer to her daughter. But happy as hell because her plan worked.

A Favorita is authored by João Emanuel Carneiro and was shown for the first time from May 2008 to January 2009, at 9 pm on Globo. The telenovela has 197 chapters and general and core direction by Ricardo Waddington, direction by Paulo Silvestrini, Gustavo Fernandez, Roberto Vaz, Pedro Vasconcelos, Marco Rodrigo, Roberto Naar, Ary Coslov and Isabela Secchin. Its rerun in Vale A Pena Ver de Novo premiered on May 16, 2022, replacing O Clone.

