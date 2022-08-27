Irma becomes new Cramullhão and sees José Lucas’s fate

José Lucas and Irma in “Pantanal” (Globo/João Miguel Júnior)

Trinity (Gabriel Sater) finally said goodbye to the plot of “Pantanal” to try to protect the family. Afraid that the Cramulhão, a demonic entity that lives inside him, will try to take care of Irma (Camila Morgado) and her unborn child, the farmhand disappeared from José Leôncio’s farm and said goodbye to his beloved in a dream.

With Trindade gone, however, the Cramullion remains on the farm and will begin to give Irma supernatural powers. When José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) disappears, she will be the one to tell the family that the pawn is in a safe place after being shot by Solano (Rafael Sieg).

Understand

Solano was hired by Tenório (Murilo Benício) to exterminate José Leôncio’s family, but he ended up missing the shot and was unable to kill José Lucas. Fainted, the pawn will be rescued by Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado), who will save his grandson’s life. AND

While José Leôncio despairs with his son’s disappearance, Irma, already able to predict the future, can see that José Lucas is safe and is not at risk of dying. When the peon returns to his father’s house and tells him about the Velho do Rio, Irma realizes that her premonitions were correct.

Then, the carioca will talk to José Lucas and confess that she is seeing and hearing things. She will continue with the gift of predicting new tragedies, and tells Mariana (Selma Egrei) that she already knows something will happen soon. Shortly after, Roberto, Tenório’s son, will be found dead in the river.

original wetland

In the plot originally shown by “Manchete”, Trindade did not explain the reasons why he abandoned his wife and child, and the character gained a negative connotation. In fact, the decision was made by the author Benedito Ruy Barbosa after the actor Almir Sater received a proposal to be the protagonist in another soap opera of the station.

In the original script, Trindade helped Irma with the birth of her son, handed the child over to José Lucas and disappeared from the Pantanal. Gabriel Sater, who plays Trindade in the remake, has not yet confirmed whether the pawn will return at the end of the soap opera so that Irma has her happy ending next to her family.