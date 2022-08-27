Irma will feel contractions and worry Mariana in ‘Pantanal’; check out images from the scene that airs today | come around

Is Cramulãozinho coming? In this Friday’s chapter of Pantanal, the plot will advance a few weeks and Irma (Camila Morgado) will begin to feel contractions. The belly will appear and the baby will move, which will make Mariana (Selma Egrei) very anxious.

At first, Irma will be happy…

Irma (Camila Morgado) will be impressed with the contractions — Photo: Globo

She will call her mother so she can feel…

Irma (Camila Morgado) will call her mother — Photo: Glob

Mariana (Selma Egrei) will be worried — Photo: Globo

Mariana (Selma Egrei) will tell Irma (Camila Morgado) to have the baby in Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Globo

Irma (Camila Morgado) will say that everything is under control — Photo: Globo

Irma (Camila Morgado) will reaffirm that she intends to have her child in the Pantanal — Photo: Globo

Review Gabriel Sater's tribute to Camila Morgado

Gabriel Sater talks about the partnership with Camila Morgado and sings a song he made for Irma

Gabriel Sater talks about the partnership with Camila Morgado and sings a song he made for Irma

