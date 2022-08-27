Iron Island fails and drops Globo’s prime-time audience

2022-08-27

Globo tried, but the viewer did not buy the idea that Ilha de Ferro is still in production: sold to the open television audience as an innovative bet, the story starring Cauã Reymond was canceled by the company more than three years ago, when the world didn’t even dream that it would have to fulfill a period of social isolation. Rejected even by Globoplay customers, the series managed to not be renewed even before the release of its second season, made available on streaming in the distant October of 2019.

Even with the low adherence of the viewers of Greater São Paulo, who gave only 15.1 points of average for the first cycle of episodes of the series – which was shown daily between August 9 and 20, 2021, Globo decided to put the second season in its programming even so, much to fill the holes left by the suspension of Mestre do Sabor and the postponement of the compact of Verdades Secretas 2. The result? No surprise: the production failed just as much as it did in its first year of airing.

According to consolidated audience data from the main metropolis of the country, obtained by the report of the Pop TV with market sources, the first episode of Iron Island’s final season averaged just 17.1 points in its time slot. The index represents a flight of 8% of audience compared to the four previous Thursdays, in which the broadcaster showed in the same space Daughters of Eva, which is also a production originally designed only for the company’s streaming platform.

Check out the averages obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Thursday (25):

AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)15.5
good morning SP8.7
Good morning Brazil9.0
Meeting with Patricia Poet7.1
More you6.8
SP19.8
Globe Sports9.7
Newspaper Today10.5
The Carnation and the Rose14.8
Afternoon Session: The Incredibles10.9
Worth Watching Again: The Favorite16.3
Sertão Sea21.1
SP222.7
face and courage24.0
National Journal32.3
wetland33.7
Iron Island – Debut17.1
The Good Doctor9.5
Globo newspaper6.9
Conversation with Bial5.0
Face and Courage (replay)4.2
Comedy at Dawn: Vai Que Cola4.0
hour 15.3
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)4.9
General Balance Sheet2.2
Record 24h newspaper2.9
General Balance Sheet Manhã SP3.2
Speak Brazil3.4
Nowadays3.3
General Balance Sheet SP5.8
Flames of Life4.2
Record 24h newspaper4.6
Alert City6.7
Record 24h newspaper4.6
City Alert SP7.6
Record Journal7.2
kings5.5
Love Without Equal3.2
Record Island 23.3
Chicago Fire2.8
Record 24h newspaper1.9
Speaks, I hear you0.8
The Love School0.4
Universal Church0.2
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)4.7
First Impact3.1
First Impact 2nd Edition3.6
Carousel4.1
Emerald5.2
Family cases3.4
gossiping3.7
Beware of the Angel4.6
the soulless5.7
SBT Brazil6.5
Poliana Moça6.8
Accomplices in a Rescue5.8
Mouse Program5.7
The square is ours6.7
The Night3.9
Operation Mosque2.8
Who hasn’t seen it will see2.0
The Best of Connection Reporter1.9
SBT Brazil 2nd Edition2.2
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)2.5
Faith Show0.2
Let’s go Brazil0.4
The Chef with Edu Guedes0.4
Open game3.3
The Ball Owners2.7
Good afternoon Sao Paulo2.0
best of the afternoon1.8
Brazil Urgent4.5
Brazil Urgent SP4.3
Band Journal4.4
Faustão in the Band2.8
1001 Questions1.5
Line of Combat2.0
Night news1.4
What End Did It Take?1.2
Total Sport1.0
More Geek0.3
Savage Planet (replay)0.3
Jornal da Band (re-presentation)0.6
1st newspaper0.6

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.
Data provided by broadcasters

