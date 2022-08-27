Iron Island fails and drops Globo’s prime-time audience

Globo tried, but the viewer did not buy the idea that Ilha de Ferro is still in production: sold to the open television audience as an innovative bet, the story starring Cauã Reymond was canceled by the company more than three years ago, when the world didn’t even dream that it would have to fulfill a period of social isolation. Rejected even by Globoplay customers, the series managed to not be renewed even before the release of its second season, made available on streaming in the distant October of 2019.

Even with the low adherence of the viewers of Greater São Paulo, who gave only 15.1 points of average for the first cycle of episodes of the series – which was shown daily between August 9 and 20, 2021, Globo decided to put the second season in its programming even so, much to fill the holes left by the suspension of Mestre do Sabor and the postponement of the compact of Verdades Secretas 2. The result? No surprise: the production failed just as much as it did in its first year of airing.

According to consolidated audience data from the main metropolis of the country, obtained by the report of the Pop TV with market sources, the first episode of Iron Island’s final season averaged just 17.1 points in its time slot. The index represents a flight of 8% of audience compared to the four previous Thursdays, in which the broadcaster showed in the same space Daughters of Eva, which is also a production originally designed only for the company’s streaming platform.

Check out the averages obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Thursday (25):

AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 15.5 good morning SP 8.7 Good morning Brazil 9.0 Meeting with Patricia Poet 7.1 More you 6.8 SP1 9.8 Globe Sports 9.7 Newspaper Today 10.5 The Carnation and the Rose 14.8 Afternoon Session: The Incredibles 10.9 Worth Watching Again: The Favorite 16.3 Sertão Sea 21.1 SP2 22.7 face and courage 24.0 National Journal 32.3 wetland 33.7 Iron Island – Debut 17.1 The Good Doctor 9.5 Globo newspaper 6.9 Conversation with Bial 5.0 Face and Courage (replay) 4.2 Comedy at Dawn: Vai Que Cola 4.0 hour 1 5.3 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 4.9 General Balance Sheet 2.2 Record 24h newspaper 2.9 General Balance Sheet Manhã SP 3.2 Speak Brazil 3.4 Nowadays 3.3 General Balance Sheet SP 5.8 Flames of Life 4.2 Record 24h newspaper 4.6 Alert City 6.7 Record 24h newspaper 4.6 City Alert SP 7.6 Record Journal 7.2 kings 5.5 Love Without Equal 3.2 Record Island 2 3.3 Chicago Fire 2.8 Record 24h newspaper 1.9 Speaks, I hear you 0.8 The Love School 0.4 Universal Church 0.2 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 4.7 First Impact 3.1 First Impact 2nd Edition 3.6 Carousel 4.1 Emerald 5.2 Family cases 3.4 gossiping 3.7 Beware of the Angel 4.6 the soulless 5.7 SBT Brazil 6.5 Poliana Moça 6.8 Accomplices in a Rescue 5.8 Mouse Program 5.7 The square is ours 6.7 The Night 3.9 Operation Mosque 2.8 Who hasn’t seen it will see 2.0 The Best of Connection Reporter 1.9 SBT Brazil 2nd Edition 2.2 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 2.5 Faith Show 0.2 Let’s go Brazil 0.4 The Chef with Edu Guedes 0.4 Open game 3.3 The Ball Owners 2.7 Good afternoon Sao Paulo 2.0 best of the afternoon 1.8 Brazil Urgent 4.5 Brazil Urgent SP 4.3 Band Journal 4.4 Faustão in the Band 2.8 1001 Questions 1.5 Line of Combat 2.0 Night news 1.4 What End Did It Take? 1.2 Total Sport 1.0 More Geek 0.3 Savage Planet (replay) 0.3 Jornal da Band (re-presentation) 0.6 1st newspaper 0.6

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.

Data provided by broadcasters