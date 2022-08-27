Is the Caixa Tem app having a problem? Learn how to solve

O box has was created in 2020 with the aim of making payments for the Emergency Aid. However, due to easy access, the application has expanded, becoming the main means of transferring amounts from the Federal Government.

Due to its growth in a short time, many problems started to appear in the platform system. Now, see below what these inconsistencies are and how to resolve them.

What benefits are paid by Caixa Tem?

Currently, the following programs have their benefits paid through the Caixa Tem Digital Savings Account:

Reasons why the app is blocked

In that sense, the box has can be blocked for different reasons. However, below you can check the main reasons that cause errors on the platform. Check out:

irregular access : sometimes, when accessing the application, users are faced with the following message: “It is necessary to regularize your access. Look for an agency”. This error occurs due to irregularities in the registration filled in by the person;

: sometimes, when accessing the application, users are faced with the following message: “It is necessary to regularize your access. Look for an agency”. This error occurs due to irregularities in the registration filled in by the person; Too many registered CPFs : the bank can also block the application by means of a large number of CPFs registered on the same cell phone. The possibility of carrying out multiple registrations on a single device opened the way for scams, so the block became a security measure for the user, so that the possibility is now limited;

: the bank can also block the application by means of a large number of CPFs registered on the same cell phone. The possibility of carrying out multiple registrations on a single device opened the way for scams, so the block became a security measure for the user, so that the possibility is now limited; CPF registered on more than one cell phone: the Caixa Tem account can also have errors, when the person accessed the application on different devices.

Caixa Tem: How to solve these problems? check out

Although the problems occur in the application, to solve them it is necessary to go to a Caixa Econômica Federal branch and regularize the registration. At the time, it will be necessary to present an identification document with photo, in this case the RG or CNH.

With regard to inconsistencies related to the CPF, it will also be necessary to take the cell phone so that the registrations that exceed the limit are excluded. Finally, you also solve such problems in lottery units.

In conclusion, in simpler cases, it is possible to solve the problem digitally through WhatsApp da Caixa.

How to create a Caixa Tem account?

In addition to all these services mentioned above, Caixa Tem also has the advantage of being 100% digital. So, you don’t need to go to an agency to create an account.

To open a digital savings account in the service is simple. Just download the app and follow the steps:

Install Caixa Tem on your Mobile;

Open the application and click on “register”;

Fill in the requested information, such as full name, CPF, telephone, date of birth, zip code, address and e-mail;

Then just create a password of at least 6 digits. After that, make sure you’re not a robot;

Open your email and look for a message titled “login box”. Then click on it to validate your registration. This link will redirect you to the Caixa Tem app menu;

To release access, just tap the “release access” key. Then, on your cell phone screen, an automatic chat will open with a button written “tap here for your first login”

Then just validate your cell phone by clicking on “continue” on the next screen. Finally, click on “receive code”. Then a code will be sent by SMS, enter it in the requested field.

Once that’s done, give your device a name and you’re done. Just enjoy the services provided by Caixa Tem.