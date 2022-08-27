The fans of Trindade (Gabriel Sater) are still sad with the departure of the pawn and friend of Cramulhão, in “Pantanal”. In scenes that aired in the last weekthe guitarist discovered the pregnancy of Sister (Camila Morgado), chose to leave her ‘princess’ and left the José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira).

However, in scenes scheduled to air in the next chapters, Trinity will reappear. The violinist and the cramullion will make a special return. While Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) is in the shed thinking about life and alone, he will hear a familiar voice: his friend.

Throughout Bruno Luperi’s plot, Trinity gave a lot of advice to Alcides and guided his friend in the revenge plan against tenorio (Murilo Benicio). Therefore, the guitar player will return to the plot with a mission: to make an important alert for the new love of Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira).

What will the scene be like?

When looking back and seeing Trinity, Alcides will get a big scare. “Creed in the Cross, Hail Mary”will say the pawn, getting in shock. “Is this how you greet an old friend?”will answer the violist. “I just came to say that misfortune will smile around here sooner than expected”alert Trinidad. “Get out of there, Cramullion!”he will shout, trying to push the figure of the friend away from the cramullion. “Repeat that, and I’ll stab you under the knife, excommunicated!”will end.