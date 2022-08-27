‘It looked like I was in sin’, says Andressa Urach after giving up modeling work | celebrities



Andressa Urach gives up working as a model and reveals the reasonreproduction

Published 08/27/2022 09:41

Rio – Andressa Urach revealed that she had given up a contract to work as a model for an automotive parts brand. In a video posted on YouTube this Friday, the influencer shared an outburst with fans and admitted the discomfort she felt when wearing tight, low-cut dresses for the events she was hired for.

“I’m not that Andressa anymore, and the clothes started to bother me. The cleavage and tight clothes reminded me a lot of Andressa from the past. me”, declared the deputy Miss Bumbum, who cited religious reasons for giving up work.

Sincerely, the businesswoman confessed to having accepted the partnership with the brand for the money and remembered when she presented the Miss Butt final, in July last year. “It started to bother my conscience a lot. Financially, it would help me a lot. The cache was very good, and there were many [eventos]. Like Miss Butt’s opportunity. At the time, I accepted because I was in dire need of money, but my conscience bothered me. I am very grateful because I became known because of the contest, but I changed after I converted (to Christianity)”, said the blonde.

Andressa also made a point of clarifying that her decision is related to the work outfit and showed that her self-esteem was up to date. “As much as it has nothing to do with it and it’s work, it bothers me to take a photo in a bikini, sexy. I think it’s beautiful long nails, big hair, an eyelash… it’s all, all. And I’ve lost a lot of weight, I’ve been taking very good medicine and I lost 10 kg with it. I’m feeling good with my body, thin, and I look beautiful with the tight clothes, ‘chutchucona'”, he said.

Then, the ex-Fazenda also mentioned the discomfort with some events that she had to attend: “At first, it was super fun. But then it wasn’t just in stores anymore, it started to be in country music shows. if it were just to interview people and go on stage to give gifts, it’s not a place I like to go anymore”, said Urach.

“I don’t like shows anymore, even more country music. It reminds me a lot of my past. It started to bother me. It felt like I was in sin. As I changed a lot, my mind and my heart, the outside was as if this hot Andressa didn’t part of me. As much as it was work, it started to hurt me a lot”, he said.

