“It was decided that…”; CONMEBOL ‘crosses’ Palmeiras concentration and Danilo is target for Libertadores semi

Verdão midfielder was sent off in the 1st half of the game against Atlético-MG for a hard entry in Zaracho

Abel Ferreira is in Rio de Janeiro with the delegation of palm trees for the “six points” clash against Fluminense, this Saturday, for the Brazilian Championship. Alviverde is the isolated leader of the competition with 49 points, but sees the rival from Rio de Janeiro in second, eight away. So, even with Libertadores next week, the focus is on Nacional.

The problem is that Conmebol decided, on the night of this Friday (26), the punishment imposed on Danilo for the expulsion in the game against Atlético-MG in the quarterfinals of Libertadores. In the 27th minute of the first half, the midfielder of Verdão took the straight red card after a hard entry in Zaracho, from Galo.

Conmebol announced that Danilo will have to fulfill a suspension of two matches in Libertadores, that is, Abel will not be able to count on the starting midfielder for the duels against Athletico-PR. Next Tuesday (30), Alviverde will play the first leg at Arena da Baixada. Seven later, Abel’s team welcomes Felipão and the people of Paraná to Allianz Parque.

Gustavo Scarpa, who also received the red card in the match against Galo, took only one hook game and is only out of the first match, Tuesday, at Arena da Baixada. The information comes from the investigation of the portal UOL Sport.

Without the players, Abel should use Gabriel Menino, who has grown in production in recent weeks, in the midfield sector, while Wesley and “Flaco” López are options for the attack. In the other semifinal, Flamengo faces Vélez Sarsfield for a place in the decision to be played in Guayaquil, Ecuador.