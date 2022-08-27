Itaú offers 1,000 scholarships for preparatory course for CPA-10 and CPA-20

Itaú is offering a thousand scholarships for a preparatory course aimed at those interested in the main certifications that open doors to the financial market. The opportunity will be given through the Impulse initiative and has monthly scholarships for CPA-10 and CPA-20. The program runs until the end of next year.

The focus is on the progress of a more plural financial market, according to Itaú. One whose impact is significant in different communities. The two certifications covered by the scholarships offered by the bank are part of the requirements regulations for all professionals who wish to work in the area.

Scholarships for preparatory course

Many people who want to work in the financial market cannot afford the certification courses. The intention of the initiative in question is to support these audiences. THE priority will be given to two groups: black people and people with disabilities. People with a commercial profile can also participate.

You have to be willing to learn and develop your knowledge even more. Applicants go through a selection process. Among the steps, there is an interview with the Itaú team. The program offers scholarships for the certification of the first thousand selected. All of them will undergo CPA 10 or 20 training.

Classes will be taught through Academia Rafael Toro, one of the largest certification schools in Brazil. In this way, the scholarships will be distributed in 16 classes. The start of the course is scheduled to begin in September this year. Completion will be in December 2023.

According to the initiative, registration will be open throughout this period. Despite this, those who register first are more likely to secure a spot and enter the distribution of classes. It is interesting to remember that individuals who achieve certification will be able to compete to job vacancies at the bank itself.

Here are some requirements for signing up:

You must have completed higher education or are currently studying;

Experience in the commercial area.

According to Itaú, professionals who are hired by the institution will receive reimbursement of the value of the certification tests as a form of recognition for the effort during the study period. Registration is being carried out on the Impulse Initiative page hosted on the Gupy website.