Itaú Will Repurchase Shares. What is it? Will I Win or Lose?

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) approved a share buyback program to acquire 75 million of the bank’s preferred shares on the market. The buyback started yesterday (25th) on the Stock Exchange and will continue until February 24th of next year, at market value.

“When the company makes a profit, it can use the cash it has generated in several ways,” explains Luiz Cesta, chief analyst at investment platform Monett. The company can, for example, open more stores, buy machines or share part of the profit through the distribution of dividends.

Share buyback is another option. It is as if the company invested in itself, buying its shares.

Why does the company repurchase? Many companies repurchase precisely for this reason: the company considers its share price to be low. So, she takes the opportunity to buy more assets.

This is usually the first hypothesis that arises when a company announces a share buyback, says Régis Chinchilla, also from Terra.

Itaú shares are costing R$ 26.75. They appreciated 24% this year. But at the beginning of last year, they cost R$ 32. That is, they are below the historical price.

And what does the company do with the purchased shares? The company can keep them in the safe or distribute the shares among its own executives as an incentive, in addition to salary (so-called stock options).

How does the shareholder earn? “As treasury shares do not receive dividends, when the company, up front, decides to distribute proceeds, the number of shares to divide the profit between them is smaller. In other words, the shareholder receives more money”, explains the analyst.

Another way to earn on the buyback is because stocks typically appreciate in value with it. “It’s not a rule, but when the repurchase is made, it triggers buying pressure on the stock”, he says.

What will Itaú do with the shares? In the statement to the market, the bank said that it will deliver the shares to employees and administrators, in addition to using the acquired shares if there are business opportunities in the future. Among the common options in the market are investing to buy machines, open stores, expand or even buy other companies.

The possibility of paying dividends in the future has not been ruled out. In the statement, the company said that the shareholder will have “greater dividend return”, since “the payment of dividends is distributed to a smaller amount of shares”.

