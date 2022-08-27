‘It’s an absurd. They killed my son once again’, says Henry Borel’s father on revocation of Monique Medeiros’ arrest | Rio de Janeiro

The decision of Minister João Otávio de Noronha, of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), which revoked the preventive detention and granted freedom to Monique Medeiros this Friday (26) took many people by surprise. Among them Leniel Borel, father of the boy Henry, who acts as assistant to the prosecution in the process that investigates the death of the child.

“They killed my son once again in a unilateral decision by the Brazilian judiciary. It’s very sad, as a father, to have to fight every day, and yet to see the system benefit, instead of the victim, the murderer. It’s absurd and I’m going to try resort, yes,” he told g1.

Leniel must present his closing arguments to the II Jury Court next week asking for the indictment of Monique Medeiros and former councilor Jairinho – defendants in Henry’s death.

2 of 3 Monique Medeiros: individual cell — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Monique Medeiros: individual cell — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

The pronunciation is when it is understood that there is enough materiality in a crime of death and that it must go to the popular jury. The Public Prosecutor’s Office has already manifested itself in the same way last week.

The next demonstrations, before the final decision on the popular jury of judge Elizabeth Machado Louro, will be the defenses of Monique and Jairinho.

Monique Medeiros’ request for freedom was made through a habeas corpus by the defense, which was not analyzed, but granted ex officio – which in judicial jargon – means that it was granted on the minister’s own initiative.

“(…) I am not aware of the present habeas corpus, but I grant the ex officio order to revoke the patient’s preventive detention, ensuring the right to respond to the process in freedom, without prejudice to the new decree of a personal precautionary measure with ballast on contemporary grounds,” the minister wrote in his decision.

Minister Noronha understood that the analysis of habeas corpus would not fit to replace the criminal review or the constitutional appeal, but that the STJ considers the flagrant illegal embarrassment.

The minister’s decision must be published on Monday (29)but Monique Medeiros’ defense has already been notified of the decision.

“As we have already been notified of the decision, now we will just wait for the communication of the Chamber of Justice so that she can leave. This should happen this Saturday (27). We are very happy with the decision and because a situation of injustice was repaired against her”, the lawyer Hugo Novais told g1, who signs the defense that Monique with the lawyer Thiago Minagé.

Monique Medeitos is being held at the Santo Expedito Penal Institute, in Bangu, in a separate cell from the other inmates to avoid threats.

Request for freedom was denied in the STF

Before the freedom granted by the Superior Court of Justice, the defense of Monique Medeiros had a habeas corpus analyzed by the Superior Federal Court, by Minister Gilmar Mendes.

He denied granting freedom based on the seriousness of the facts surrounding the death of the boy Henry Borel – in which Monique and her ex-husband, former councilor Jairinho, are responsible for the boy’s death in March last year -, and taking taking into account that a habeas corpus would be analyzed by the STJ.

“The arrest of the accused is justified, above all, in view of the concrete gravity of the crimes committed, as well as aiming to guarantee the application of the sentence and the convenience of the criminal investigation. After analysis, even in a perfunctory judgment, there is news in the file that the patient would have coerced an important witness while she remained under home confinement, in order to jeopardize the elucidation of the facts and the production of evidence – it is a concrete risk to the good progress of the process that arose in the enjoyment of a benefit by the patient”, pointed out Gilmar Mendes in an excerpt of his decision.

“Furthermore, notwithstanding the defense upholding the non-application of an appeal in the strict sense against the decision granting house arrest, I understand that the issue of the hermeneutic space within the scope of article 581, item V, of the CPP, should be analyzed in due course by the STJ . Thus, there is no illegality to be repaired through the narrow path of habeas corpus”, he wrote before denying the request.

MP asked the pronunciation of the defendants in the Henry case

While trying to release or change the precautionary regime at the STJ, the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro requested the indictment, or going to the popular jury, of the defendants in the Henry Borel case: Monique Medeiros and Dr. Jairinho.

The pronunciation is a legal rite that points out sufficient materiality that there was a crime against life and that it must be tried by a popular jury.

Henry case: ‘I am certain of the defendants’ guilt’, says prosecutor

The final decision on the jury will be up to Judge Elizabeth Machado Louro, who will also hear the manifestation of the assistant to the prosecution and the defendants’ defenses.

Monique Medeiros was arrested again on June 29 by decision of the judge Joaquim Domingos de Almeida Neto, of the 7th Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio, who accepted an appeal by the public ministry (MP) against a decision by the 2nd Criminal Court of Rio in early April that allowed Monique to be released, wearing an electronic anklet.

The decision of the 2nd Criminal Court was granted by Judge Elizabeth Machado Louro, who expressed concern about the threats narrated by Monique and which would come from other prisoners.

Impasse with Adriana Belém

Upon being arrested again, Monique Medeiros was taken to the cell of delegate Adriana Belém – arrested on suspicion of involvement with the gang of bicheiro Rogério Andrade -, who did not accept the arrival of the prisoner and demanded her departure.

3 of 3 Monique Medeiros and Adriana Belém — Photo: Reproduction Monique Medeiros and Adriana Belém — Photo: Reproduction

Belém claimed that the cell she is in is “classified as a staff member, which is only entitled to public security professionals” and, therefore, could not be held with other prisoners who are not agents. After an argument on the spot, Monique was eventually transferred to another cell.