It’s #FAKE that Renata Vasconcellos wore red shoes in the interview with Lula on JN | elections

Posts circulating on social media claim that the presenter of Jornal Nacional Renata Vasconcellos wore red shoes, the same color as the PT flag, when interviewing former president and party candidate for the presidency of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. IS FAKE.

It was a show, even Renata’s shoes turned red!” reads one of the posts.

Renata Vasconcellos did not wear red shoes when interviewing former President Lula. Original image of the shoes shows that they are close to caramel.

Shoes worn by Renata Vasconcelos during an interview with former President Lula — Photo: Reproduction

See the image during the interview:

Lula gives an interview to Jornal Nacional — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Lula was interviewed by Jornal Nacional, on TV Globo, on Thursday (25). On Monday (22), it was President Jair Bolsonaro (PL); on Tuesday (23), candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT). This Friday (26) it’s Simone Tebet’s turn (MDB).

The five best-placed candidates in the survey released by Datafolha on July 28 were invited. André Janones (Avante), who was among the five, withdrew his candidacy. A lottery held on August 1 with party representatives defined the dates and order of the interviews.

