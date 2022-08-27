Ivete Sangalo shows her son and one of the twins and declares herself

Ivete Sangalo shows her children in a cute moment with their father and delights

The singer Ivete Sangalo used social media to display a beautiful record of the children together with their father. The Bahian is the mother of three children. The teenager, Marcelo, is 12 years old and is a stamped figure who accompanies the artist in her presentations around the world. The twins Marina and Helena are now four years old. The heirs are the fruit of the famous marriage with the nutritionist Daniel Cady.

Recently, the singer gave fans a scare when she appeared with a splint on her arm. On that occasion, after returning from a few days of rest with her family, the artist arrived at the Recife airport accompanied by her eldest son.

During the landing, Veveta talked to some fans and reporters who were at the place and explained that he ended up breaking his arm, due to an adventure on vacation with his family. The information was confirmed by the singer’s advice in an official statement on the artist’s social media.

After a few weeks after the incident, the famous had to undergo arm surgery. In a photo shared on social media by Ivete Sangalo, she appeared lying on a hospital bed with her arm in a cast and thanked the medical staff for the success of the operation.

Then, in another record, the queen of axé made a point of sharing a beautiful photograph of her husband, Daniel Cady came up with his children and enchanted internet users with such cuteness of one of his twin daughters. On the occasion, the little girl appeared next to her daddy, all happy and smiling.

In another click, Ivete Sangalo showed the eldest son walking Jet Ski next to the nutritionist. In the images it is possible to see the two very concentrated, while enjoying the beautiful landscape of the place. Ivete, all drooling, made a point of leaving a beautiful statement for her husband. “He’s a very special guy. By example he drags this passionate troupe”, she melted for her beloved.

