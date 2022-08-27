Jean Wyllys ordered to pay compensation to Sheherazade

Former federal deputy Jean Wyllys was ordered to pay compensation of R$ 30 thousand to presenter Rachel Sheherazade, due to a publication made on his personal Twitter.

The sentence is signed by Judge Lucas Borges Diaz, of the TJSP, and was published yesterday.

The tweet in question, published by Jean in August of last year and which can no longer be accessed, classified Rachel as a racist.

“Rachel Sheherazade is a hypocritical racist who wants to rewrite the past, attributing the monster to right birth. When I reacted to the indignity of the torture apology (crime she also committed on TV) by spitting on a fascist, he was already created by people like her “, said the publication.

Post by Jean Wyllys classifying Rachel Sherezade as a racist Image: Reproduction

At the time, the two had exchanged barbs on Twitter, and Rachel said Jean was part of a “radical left.”

According to the lawsuit, Jean defended herself by claiming that the comment was made in response to that statement and that Rachel, at the time of her participation in SBT, “on a national television network, on one of the largest broadcasters in the country (SBT), [defendeu] the lynching and torture in the public square of a black teenager who had just committed a petty theft”.

The judge, however, alleges that Sheherazade’s conduct was not the trial process and, subsequently, upholds the journalist’s request.

“There is a clear imputation to the author of the practice of crime, racism, highly reprehensible behavior in today’s society, extrapolating, the defendant, the free expression of thought and expression”, says the sentence which splash had access.

“The animosity between the parties does not justify or repair the damage suffered by the plaintiff. Therefore, compensation with a patrimonial advantage is appropriate”, he also says, setting the amount to be paid at R$ 30 thousand.

The sentence also determined that Twitter delete the publication within 5 days. At the time of closing the report, it was no longer on the air.

In contact with splashRachel’s lawyer, André Fróes de Aguilar, said that “the content published by the defendant Jean Wyllys, when stating that the author is racist and hypocritical, accused the practice of very serious and unfounded acts, which undeniably affect the honor and image, being undeniable that the published offenses offended our client’s personality rights”.

“As mentioned by the sentencing judge, ‘In times of popularization of social networks, there is an appreciation of the right to free expression. However, the right is not absolute and sometimes collides with other constitutional principles, such as the inviolability of honor and of the person’s image (article 5, item X, of the Constitution of the Republic), as already mentioned’. Therefore, the defendant’s conviction is correct”, he continues.

splash tried to contact Jean Wyllys’ defense. The text will be updated as soon as the placement takes place.