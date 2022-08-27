Jimmy London talks about Pantera at Knotfest: “if it goes soft, I call for violence”

Yesterday (25) the organization of the festival Knotfest Brazil announced a series of additions to the line-up of its first edition.

With a full cast that already had Slipknot, Bring Me The Horizon, Mr. Bungle, Grave What’s more, the event gained four other attractions and one of them was very popular.

It is about panther — or at least what’s left of it, in the figures of the vocalist Phil Anselmo and the bass player Rex Brownwho will hit the road for reunion shows alongside guitarist Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne) and drummer Charlie Benante (Anthrax, Stormtroopers of Death).

Of course, more than correctly, people aren’t overlooking the fact that Phil Anselmo has made several Nazi and racist demonstrations throughout his life, and there’s a heavy load of criticism regarding the group’s presence at the event. .

Pantera, Knotfest Brasil and Jimmy London

Another attraction confirmed at Knotfest Brasil was the Jimmy London & Ratsunion of vocalist Jimmy London (ex-Matanza) with the great Irish punk band Rats.

Asked about the presence in the same line-up of a band with such a tarnished history, he used his official twitter account to talk about it and even make a pun on the disc Vulgar Display Of PowerPantera classic released in 1992:

I will not be absent from space because of [email protected] I’m going in there and I’m going to scream much louder than him. And if it goes easy, I still appeal for a vulgar display of violence…

The bands also completed the news team oitãofrom the vocalist/chef Henrique Fogaçait’s the Judas Priest.

You can hear “Minor Sun”song by Jimmy & Rats, on playlist TMDQA! Alternative, just below.

