Joint action of two common viruses may trigger Alzheimer’s

A study by researchers at Tufts University in the United States and the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom reports that a combination of two very common viruses can be a trigger for Alzheimer’s disease.

Although the causes of most cases of the disease are currently unknown, there is growing evidence to suggest that microbial organisms are involved.

According to the authors of the study, which was published in The Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, these are the varicella-zoster viruses (VVZ) and human herpes (HSV 1). Together, these pathogens can activate a latent herpes virus strongly associated in its active state with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Credit: Gilnature/IstockJoint action of varicella-zoster virus (VZV) and human herpes (HSV 1) may trigger Alzheimer’s

Varicella zoster virus (VZV) is the virus that causes chickenpox (chickenpox) in childhood and can cause herpes zoster (shingles) in adulthood. And the herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) is called the cold sore virus.

According to the researchers, normally, the human herpes virus (HSV-1) lies dormant inside the neurons of the brain. But when it is activated, it leads to the accumulation of tau and beta-amyloid proteins and the loss of neuronal function – the biosignatures found in Alzheimer’s patients.

“What is now known is that infectious diseases, in general, confer risk of Alzheimer’s disease, and our results explain this with shingles. We are now investigating whether this is the case for some other infections. If it is, it would explain the great risk posed by infectious diseases,” said study co-author Dr. Ruth Itzhaki, a professor at the University of Oxford.

Credit: KatarzynaBialasiewicz/istockShort-term memory loss is the most characteristic symptom of the disease.

Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that is manifested by cognitive and memory deterioration, compromising thinking skills and the ability to perform simple everyday tasks.

The first and most characteristic symptom of Alzheimer’s is short-term memory loss. With the progression of the disease, more serious symptoms appear, such as the loss of remote memory (that is, of the oldest facts), as well as irritability, language failures, impairment in the ability to orient oneself in space and time.

What causes the disease is still a mystery, despite the efforts of researchers around the world, who seek specific treatments.

Although there is no cure, the patient needs to be followed up. In Brazil, reference centers of the Unified Health System (SUS) offer comprehensive and free multidisciplinary treatment for Alzheimer’s patients, in addition to medications that help delay the progression of symptoms.