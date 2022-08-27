Jordan Peele answers 4 movie questions

Last Thursday (25th), Jordan Peele’s third film debuted in Brazilian cinemas. Creator of works like “Run!” (2017) and “We” (2019), now it’s time to present the audience with “No! Não Olha!”.

The film is only the director’s third production. But make no mistake: Jordan Peele has a vast collection of awards, including being nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay — and the last one won. Not to mention the respect and recognition he has gained in recent years, considered one of the best and most important filmmakers today.

In “No! Don’t look!”, a city in the interior begins to register events, to say the least, unusual. Peele explores one of the genres currently overlooked by horror cinema: aliens.

Ecoa: Why do you use cinema to put a magnifying glass on social issues?

Jordan Peele: Well, I think of the genre as basically anything other than drama. I love movies because I love escapism. I love being able to run away. And I’ve always loved the idea of ​​this blockbuster with an original story for us to see on vacation. This was a dream of mine. To be able to do something with this scope and with this scale and with these kind of talented collaborators. I think when people go to have fun, they can have fun, have a visceral, fantastic experience, and then I hope they come home and have a great conversation about that too.

You talk a lot about trauma, especially what men don’t do with their mental health. Why was this important to you?

This is important to me in many ways. There is a direct line between Daniel Kaluuya’s characters in “Get Out!” and in this movie: both characters are people who need to resolve a trauma.

In fact, there are several characters in this movie who are doing this. For me, trauma is the basis for horror. There are some things that we all kind of go through. If you can identify that and make it a pleasant experience, I think it’s cathartic for people.

And why is it important to talk about mental health? Do you do anything to take care of yourself?

Well, thanks for asking. It’s a wonderful question. When I started with “Run!”, one of the things I wanted to explore was the fears I have as a black man. One of the fears that still exists is fear of one’s own mental health. I wanted to use this in many ways.

But I also feel that it’s very important for people of color to accept help when needed. And I know it’s a culture that’s not necessarily open to it all the time.

At the same time, the culture of mental health is something that is not necessarily open to the black community. It’s part of the story. Part of portraying black people in horror stories is understanding what the real horror of being black is — or at least being black in America.

So, before you go, anything you want to say to Brazilians who are going to watch this?

I hope you like this movie. If you like original movies that are big, that are bold, that are horror movies like they used to do in the past and that they don’t do anymore… That’s what I was trying to bring you guys, so I hope you like it.