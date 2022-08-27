Keanu Reeves appears at a wedding party after meeting his fiance at a bar in England

Actor Keanu Reeves attended a wedding after being invited by the groom, who had just met at the bar of a hotel where he was staying, in the countryside of England.

“My husband saw him in the bar area and told him that we had just gotten married and invited Keanu to say hi and have a drink with us if he wanted to,” the bride, Nikki Roadnight, told Newsweek.

After an hour, Reeves appeared at the celebration. “It was all so much fun and I went to say hi to him and introduce myself. I offered him a drink but he declined and said he had just been on a long flight so couldn’t stay long but he was nice and friendly and congratulated us on the wedding.”

The actor then took a picture with some of the guests and with Nikki and her husband, James, and their 5-year-old daughter.

“My mom Jo took pictures and told everyone to yell ‘Speed’ (the original title for ‘Maximum Speed’) as she took the picture. We laughed since this is one of her older movies. We’re huge fans. I absolutely laugh. loved ‘Matrix’ and we’re also huge fans of the ‘John Wick’ movies too. It was really cool.”