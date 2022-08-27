Keanu Reeves appears at the wedding after being invited by the groom to the hotel







Keanu Reeves poses with the bride and groom at their wedding. Photo: Twitter/@hpspideywayne/Estadão

The couple Nikki and James Roadnight was surprised by a very special guest at his wedding. Among those present at the event, which was being held at the Fawsley Hall hotel in Northamptonshire, UK, was actor Keanu Reeves . The artist was one of the hotel’s guests and ended up attending the celebration.

according to daily mailthe groom met the actor at the bar and invited him to the ceremony: “He was very friendly and said he would stop by the party later. We didn’t know if he would or not, but it was nice that my husband spoke to him!” said Nikki to newswire.

“He was so kind and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding. He was kind enough to take some pictures and our wedding photographer was able to capture some too! So he took the opportunity to talk to some of our guests and take more pictures!”, Nikki continued.

According to independent, it’s not the first time that Keanu Reeves has crashed a wedding. In 2018, he photographed a couple who had just got married in New York. The photo was shared by the groom’s kilt maker, who wrote: ‘Best #Wedding Photo Ever! Moray and Maura recently got married and were surprised by a rather scruffy guy passing by. We think Moray looks a lot better than #KeanuReeves in her stylish @slanjkilts.”