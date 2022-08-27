Keanu Reeves attends wedding after being invited by the groom to the bar

Actor Keanu Reeves, 57, made a surprise appearance at the wedding of an unknown couple at the Fawsley Hall hotel in Northamptonshire, UK.

Keanu Reeves was a guest at the hotel and ended up attending Nikki and James Roadnight’s party.

According to information from the Daily Mail, the groom met Keanu Reeves at the hotel bar and invited him to the ceremony.


“He was very friendly and said he would stop by the party later. We didn’t know if he would or not, but it was nice that my husband spoke to him!” Nikki said.

“He was so nice and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding. He was kind enough to take some pictures and our wedding photographer was able to capture some too! So he took the opportunity to talk to some of our guests and take more pictures!”, told the bride.

