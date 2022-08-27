Larissa Manoela with her boyfriend and other celebrities enjoy the beach on a sunny day | TV & Famous

After several days with the carioca feeling cold, behold, the sun gives the air of grace! ☀ It was enough for the couple Larissa Manoela and André Luiz Frambach to leave the house and go to Barra da Tijuca beach, in the city of Rio de Janeiro, to dive, do some outdoor activities and, of course, exchange lots of kisses.
And isn’t it that they also showed total harmony when playing footvolley? 😍⚽ Is it or isn’t it our million dollar couple???
And it wasn’t just Larissa Manoela who decided to enjoy the rest under the sun. There was even an almost meeting of the protagonists: Rafael Vitti also enjoys the beach this Saturday with his daughter Clara Maria.
How about seeing our spin and checking out the other celebrities who decided to get a little color?
There were people who also took the opportunity to go for a walk with friends, isn’t it Lázaro Ramos?
