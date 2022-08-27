Larissa Manoela with her boyfriend and other celebrities enjoy the beach on a sunny day | TV & Famous

After several days with the carioca feeling cold, behold, the sun gives the air of grace! ☀ It was enough for the couple Larissa Manoela and André Luiz Frambach to leave the house and go to Barra da Tijuca beach, in the city of Rio de Janeiro, to dive, do some outdoor activities and, of course, exchange lots of kisses.

André Luiz Frambach and Larissa Manoela kiss on the beach — Photo: Dilson Silva/ Agnews

Larissa Manoela and André Luiz Frambach enjoy the beach in Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Dilson Silva/AgNews

And isn’t it that they also showed total harmony when playing footvolley? 😍⚽ Is it or isn’t it our million dollar couple???

André Luiz Frambach and Larissa Manoela play sports on Barra da Tijuca beach — Photo: Dilson Silva/AgNews

And it wasn’t just Larissa Manoela who decided to enjoy the rest under the sun. There was even an almost meeting of the protagonists: Rafael Vitti also enjoys the beach this Saturday with his daughter Clara Maria.

How about seeing our spin and checking out the other celebrities who decided to get a little color?

Presenter Barbara Coelho enjoys Barra da Tijuca with her husband — Photo: Dilson Silva AgNews

Barbara Coelho enjoys the sea — Photo: Dilson Silva AgNews

There were people who also took the opportunity to go for a walk with friends, isn’t it Lázaro Ramos?

Lázaro Ramos walks with Ingrid Guimarães — Photo: Dan Delmiro AgNews

Lázaro Ramos walks through Ipanema alongside Ingrid Guimarães — Photo: Dan Delmiro AgNews

▶ Review the interview that Larissa Manoela gave to gshow:

Larissa Manoela talks about love, 'BBB', plans and the last chapter of 'Beyond Illusion'

Larissa Manoela talks about love, ‘BBB’, plans and the last chapter of ‘Beyond Illusion’

