Law that simplifies microcredit for entrepreneurs enters into force – Renda Extra





The text of Law No. 14,438/22, sanctioned on August 24 by President Jair Bolsonaro, was published this Thursday (25) in the Official Gazette of the Union and becomes effective on the same day. This is the conversion, with amendments, of the provisional measure 1,107, of March 17, which established SIM Digital, the Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs.

The objectives are to facilitate the formalization of small businesses, expand guarantee mechanisms for the granting of microcredit and allow access to loans, with reduced interest rates, to about 4.5 million entrepreneurs currently excluded from the financial system. To this end, new lines of microcredit were created for individuals and MEIs (individual microentrepreneurs).

The value of the loans is R$1,500 for individuals and up to R$4,500 for entrepreneurs who carry out some productive activity or provide services. Also according to the norm, women have priority in obtaining microcredit.





SIM Digital relies on resources from the FGM (Fundo Garantidor de Microfinanças), created by Caixa Econômica Federal, with which any bank can offer loans at an interest rate of 3.6% per month and payment terms of up to 24 months. If beneficiary does not pay off the debtand it is honored by the FGM, whoever took the credit is prevented from carrying out other operations.

The new standard changes some rules that already existed. One of them is Law No. 8,036, of May 11, 1990, which deals with the FGTS. It determines that all employers are obliged to deposit the amount of their employees’ fund until the 20th of each month, and no longer until the 7th. This change unifies, on the same date, the obligations related to the FGTS itself and those of the social security contribution, which simplifies management and reduces payroll costs.

Domestic employers also have a term until the 20th of the month following the one in which they are entitled to collect and collect social security contributions, FGTS deposits and income tax (Simples Doméstico) of their employees.





Another change is in the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws), approved by Decree-Law No. 5,452, of May 1, 1943, with regard to mandatory notes in the CTPS (Work and Social Security Card). The lack of registration by the employer leads to fines ranging from R$800 to R$3,000 per injured employee, plus an equal amount if there is a recurrence.

Law No. 8,212, of July 24, 1991, which deals with the Social Security Cost Plan, Law No. 11,196, of November 21, 2005, on Income Tax withheld at source, Law No. of March 2018, which provides for the PNMPO (National Program for Oriented Productive Microcredit), and 14,118, of January 12, 2021, which established the Casa Verde e Amarela program, were also modified. In addition, the provision of Law No. 8,213, of July 24, 1991, which deals with Social Security Benefit Plans, was revoked.





Who is entitled?

The incentives for access to credit are aimed at individual microentrepreneurs with annual revenues of up to R$81 thousand, micro-entrepreneurs with revenues of up to R$360 thousand and small entrepreneurs who earn between R$360 thousand and R$4.8 million per year. year.

“It is important to emphasize that the source of funds for the program comes from financial institutions participating in SIM Digital, which will pay for the program with their own resources,” the secretary said in a note.



