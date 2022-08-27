Leandro’s daughter poses with her baby in a R$15,000 stroller

Leandro’s daughter poses with the baby in a luxury stroller

The late singer’s daughter Leandrothe doctor Lyandra Costa, appeared with her baby on the first trip after the arrival of little José. The dermatologist’s first child was born on June 9 this year and is now two months old. The baby is the result of the relationship with Lucas Santos.

Still immersed in the routine of motherhood, Lyandra did not fail to participate in an important event in her professional area. Next to little José, the daughter of Leandro departed for the city of Rio de Janeiro to participate in the 75th Brazilian Congress of Dermatology.

“Some will party after the congress. And mommy’s party is right here at mommy. Best place in the world, with my little one in my arms!”, said the doctor. She even posed with the baby supported on her lap and said emotionally: “Incomparable! How did I live my whole life without him, my God? Appreciate your mothers. The love we feel for our children is very sublime.”

the grandson of Leandro also accompanied Mom during the day. To make the journey easier and give José more comfort, Lyandra had a baby stroller that is a luxury item! The model used by the dermatologist can be found for up to 15 thousand reais!

The stroller is from the Dutch brand Mima and the Xari version is one of the most requested by moms and dads on duty. The model is all leather and features items such as a folding seat, stroller apron and rain cover.

When posing with her baby in the luxurious stroller, Lyandra Costa received much praise from netizens. “Beautiful, chic & mommy”, praised a follower. “What a beautiful mom,” said another fan. Another internet user said affectionately: “José’s mom is very cute!”.

