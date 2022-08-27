Lisca commands tactical training with an eye on Cuiabá; see probable Santos lineup

Santos held this Friday their penultimate training session before facing Cuiabá, away from home. The match is scheduled for Sunday, at 18:00 (Brasília time), at Arena Pantanal, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship.

After the warm-up, the players were divided into two teams of 11 for tactical training. In a reduced field, Lisca worked on releasing the ball under pressure and on defensive and offensive transitions. Subsequently, the coach promoted a set-piece activity, such as corners and free kicks.

The starting team was made up of John Paul; Madson, Maicon, Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Zanocelo and Carabajal; Lucas Braga, Angulo and Soteldo. In the final stretch, the commander still tested Rwan in Carabajal’s spot.

Santos training going on here in CT. JP; Madson, Maicon, Bauermann and FJ; Camacho, Zanocelo and Carabajal; Soteldo, Angulo and Marcos Leonardo form the starting lineup. pic.twitter.com/fTx46h3req — Rodrigo Matuck (@Romatuck) August 26, 2022

The reserve lineup was formed by John; Nathan (Balieiro), Alex, Luiz Felipe, Lucas Pires, Tailson (Rodrigo Fernández), Auro (Sandry) and Bruninho (Ed Carlos), Ângelo, Rwan (Marcos Leonardo) and Jhojan Julio (Lucas Barbosa).

At first, the reserves were set up in a 3-4-3 scheme. In this case, Nathan joined Alex and Luiz Felipe in the defense. In the sequence, Lisca made some changes and changed to a 4-3-3.

For the duel against Cuiabá, Santos does not have Rodrigo Fernández and Marcos Leonardo. The two are suspended for the accumulation of yellow cards. Carlos Sánchez is also out. The midfielder continues to recover from a muscle injury in the back of his left thigh.

Who also shouldn’t travel is Luan. The midfielder is suffering from a gastrointestinal virus. This morning, he only carried out an individual job at CT Rei Pelé.

The delegation travels to Cuiabá this evening. On Saturday, Peixe ends its preparation with a training session at the Eurico Gaspar Dutra stadium.

At the moment, Alvinegro Praiano is in eighth place in the Brasileirão, with 33 points. Cuiabá, in turn, is in 16th, with 26.

Leave your comment