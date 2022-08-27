Lívia Andrade arrives looking like a celebrity and meets Huck at Globo

Lívia Andrade is received by Luciano Huck (Reproduction/Instagram Livia Andrade)

On the right foot: that’s how Lívia Andrade set foot for the first time as a contractor for TV Globo. This Thursday (26), the presenter arrived for her first day of work at Domingão do Huck, at Estúdios Globo, Rio de Janeiro. Alongside Father Fábio de Melo and Dona Déa Lúcia (Paulo Gustavo’s mother), Lívia was hired to be a judge for the next season of the painting “Acredite Em Quem Queser”.

To the sound of The Love Unlimited Orchestra, theme of the soap opera “Celebridade”, Livia gets off the car with her right foot, passes her badge through the turnstile and greets her new co-workers. When getting on the famous Globo Studios trolley, she says that she had already had the experience, but never in the way she was living. “I’ve walked, but this time, it’s very different”, she celebrates.

When she arrives, she meets the presenter Luciano Huck, who wishes: “Welcome”.

Goal for the Globe

In the comments of the publication, Lívia celebrated her new job. “Sorry but this one I’m going to like and comment on myself!! MORNING I’M IN GLO BO kkkkk”, she wrote.

She received support from several famous friends such as Fafy Siqueira. “I love all of this so much, Gol para a Globo,” she wrote. Actress Sophia Valverde also celebrated. “Congratulations and success always”. Livia

pinprick

Upon learning of the hiring of Silvio Santos’ ex-pupil, television director Daniela Beyruti, daughter of the owner of SBT, pinned Globo. “Jeez… one day Record wanted to be Globo, now Globo wants to be SBT… Go understand”, she wrote. “Livia [Andrade], Priscilla Alcântara, Maisa, Larissa Manoela. Even Eliana is now being scouted to appear on plim plim screens… SBT the most beloved TV in Brazil”, she added.

Lívia left SBT in 2020, she was hired for 12 years at Silvio Santos’ station. She had a quick stint at Band, before being hired by Globo. Livia would be earning R$10,000 a month to be part of the team.