Lívia Andrade gets a hug from Huck on her first day at Globo Studios | TV

Lívia Andrade arrives at Globo Studios and receives a hug from Luciano HuckInternet reproduction

Published 08/26/2022 08:48

Rio – Presenter Lívia Andrade, 39, arrived at Globo Studios for her first day at work with a lot of luxury. She showed on Instagram, on Thursday afternoon, the backstage of her arrival and the moment she was greeted with a hug from Luciano Huck. “I arrived”, wrote Lívia in the caption of the video, which was also shared by the official Instagram of “Domingão”.

Lívia Andrade will be part of the bench for the next season of the painting “Believe Em Quem Queser”, alongside Father Fábio de Melo and Dona Déa Lúcia, mother of comedian Paulo Gustavo. The presenter won a dressing room with her name on the door and also a robe.

Lívia Andrade started on television at the age of 13, on SBT’s “Fantasia” program. Later, she was “Mallandrinha”, stage assistant for Sérgio Mallandro, on TV Gazeta. For many years, the presenter was part of the “Silvio Santos Program” team. Later, she was “promoted” and became one of the hosts of “Fofocalizando”, which is now run by Chris Flores. Lívia managed to reconcile the “Silvio Santos Program” and “Fofocalizando” for a while. She left the station in 2020.