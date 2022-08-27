reproduction Lotofácil da Independência can pay BRL 180 million

Lotofácil da Independência can pay BRL 180 million in 2022. The draw will take place on September 10th.

According to Caixa, the large volume of sales raised the premium estimate. Last year, Lotofácil da Independência paid R$ 159 million. There were 57 winners, who received R$ 2.7 million each.

As in other Caixa Econômica Federal special contests, the Lotofácil da Independência prize does not accumulate. If there are no winners in the main lane, the prize will be divided among the fourteen number matchers, and so on.

how to bet

To bet on Lotofácil, simply dial between 15 and 20 numbers, among the 25 available, or let the system choose the numbers through Surpresinha.

The single bet, with 15 numbers, costs R$ 2.50. Bets that match 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 numbers are awarded. Bets can be placed at lotteries across the country and on the Loterias CAIXA website or app.

To increase the chances of winning, citizens can also participate in sweepstakes. Just form a group, choose the numbers, mark the amount of odds and place the bet at any lottery. When registered in the system, the bet generates a quota receipt for each participant, who can redeem their share of the prize individually.

The pools have a minimum value of R$ 10 and each share must be at least R$ 3, being possible to carry out a pool of at least two and a maximum of 100 shares.

The bettor can also purchase shares of pools organized by the lottery. Just ask the attendant for the number of shares you want and keep the receipt to check the bet on the day of the draw. In this case, an additional service fee of up to 35% of the quota value may be charged, depending on the lottery.