Lotofácil da Independência will win BRL 180 million in the next few days

The next Lotofácil da Independência, whose draw takes place on September 10, would pay R$ 160 million to a lucky person. However, Caixa announced that the prize has increased even more! Now, the possibility is to win up to R$ 180 million in this special draw. The increase in value occurs precisely due to the large number of points in the lottery. So, to find out more, check it out below!

Lotofácil will pay BRL 180 million in the next few days

In this way, the draw that takes place on September 10 can pay the total prize to a single person. However, if 15 numbers are not selected, the prize is distributed among those who match 14 numbers, and so on. The best part is that this lotofácil doesn’t stack! That is, someone will have to take this hefty home.

To get an idea of ​​how much this money can yield, if a gambler took the main prize and put the amount in Caixa’s savings account, he would receive about R$ 1.2 million in income in the first month. And savings today is not the most profitable or advantageous application. That is, the value could be even higher.

Finally, if you were interested in trying the chance to be a millionaire, you still have time to play Lotofácil da Independência. To compete, it’s simple: you need to mark 15 numbers out of the 25 available, and hope that they are the numbers drawn. Players who score 11, 12, 13 or 14 numbers will also be winners. But in this case, the amounts paid are lower.

There is also the possibility of making a “pool”, or playing in a group. In this case, Caixa charges the amount of R$ 10 for the bets. In the individual game mode, you pay R$ 3 per game. If you want to play your game online, the minimum order in the cart must be R$30. So, consider that before placing your bet. So, check out the Caixa Loterias website and, of course, good luck!

