Lotofcil 2609, Quina 5934, Lotomania 2357: lottery results (26/8) – Nacional

Lotofcil has a prize of R$ 6.5 million this Friday (photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil) Caixa drew lots this Friday (26/8) the contests Lotofcil 2609, Quina 5934, Lotomania 2357 and Super Sete 288. Prizes range from R$ 500 thousand to R$ 7.5 million.

The event was held at Espao da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in So Paulo. O State of Mines updated all results.

Friday Lotteries (26/8)

Lotofcil 2609 – BRL 6.5 million

To win the prize, the player must match 15 numbers from 01 to 25.

Check the tens: 03 – 05 – 06 – 07 – 09 – 11 – 12 – 15 – 17 – 18 – 19 – 20 – 21 – 24 – 25

prize 15 hits: 3 winning bets, R$ 1,834,872.76

14 hits: 622 winning bets, R$ 1,138.78

13 hits: 22385 winning bets, BRL 25.00

12 hits: 267333 winning bets, BRL 10.00

11 hits: 1350089 winning bets, BRL 5.00

Of the three winning bets, one from Belo Horizonte. Next draw: BRL 180 million (10/9)



Quina 5934 – BRL 1.2 million

The prize is awarded to whoever enters five numbers from 01 to 80.

Check the tens: 34 – 50 – 54 – 58 – 62

prize

5 hits: there was no winner

4 hits: 47 winning bets, R$ 6,470.73

3 hits: 2,947 winning bets, BRL 98.28

2 hits: 78,496 winning bets, BRL 3.68 Next draw: BRL 6 million (27/8)

Lotomania 2357 – R$ 7.5 million

The player has to write down 50 numbers from 01 to 100 and hope that 20 are drawn.

Check the tens: 00 – 07 – 11 – 13 – 20 – 25 – 28 – 37 – 40 – 46 – 48 – 50 – 55 – 57 – 58 – 64 – 75 – 83 – 90 – 91

prize

20 hits: 1 winning bet, BRL 7,510,618.00

19 hits: 8 winning bets, R$ 36,387.89

18 hits: 109 winning bets, BRL 1,669.17

17 hits: 925 winning bets, R$ 196.69

16 hits: 5288 winning bets, BRL 34.40

15 hits: 21841 winning bets, BRL 8.33

0 hits: There was no hit Next draw: R$ 700 thousand (29/8)

Super Seven 288 – BRL 500 thousand

The participant marks a number from 0 to 9 in each of the seven columns.

Check the numbers:

1st column: 0

2nd column: 7

3rd column: 7

4th column: 1

5th column: 9

6th column: 9

7th column: 6

prize 7 hits: there were no winners

6 hits: there were no winners

5 hits: 38 winning bets, R$ 686.12

4 hits: 540 winning bets, BRL 48.28

3 hits: 4,620 winning bets, BRL 5.00

Next draw: R$ 700 thousand (29/8)