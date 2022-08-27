Lotofcil 2609, Quina 5934, Lotomania 2357: lottery results (26/8) – Nacional

Caixa drew lots this Friday (26/8) the contests Lotofcil 2609, Quina 5934, Lotomania 2357 and Super Sete 288. Prizes range from R$ 500 thousand to R$ 7.5 million.
Friday Lotteries (26/8)
Lotofcil 2609 – BRL 6.5 million
To win the prize, the player must match 15 numbers from 01 to 25.
Check the tens: 03 – 05 – 06 – 07 – 09 – 11 – 12 – 15 – 17 – 18 – 19 – 20 – 21 – 24 – 25
- 15 hits: 3 winning bets, R$ 1,834,872.76
- 14 hits: 622 winning bets, R$ 1,138.78
- 13 hits: 22385 winning bets, BRL 25.00
- 12 hits: 267333 winning bets, BRL 10.00
- 11 hits: 1350089 winning bets, BRL 5.00
Next draw: BRL 180 million (10/9)
Quina 5934 – BRL 1.2 million
The prize is awarded to whoever enters five numbers from 01 to 80.
Check the tens: 34 – 50 – 54 – 58 – 62
prize
- 5 hits: there was no winner
- 4 hits: 47 winning bets, R$ 6,470.73
- 3 hits: 2,947 winning bets, BRL 98.28
- 2 hits: 78,496 winning bets, BRL 3.68
Next draw: BRL 6 million (27/8)
Lotomania 2357 – R$ 7.5 million
The player has to write down 50 numbers from 01 to 100 and hope that 20 are drawn.
Check the tens: 00 – 07 – 11 – 13 – 20 – 25 – 28 – 37 – 40 – 46 – 48 – 50 – 55 – 57 – 58 – 64 – 75 – 83 – 90 – 91
prize
- 20 hits: 1 winning bet, BRL 7,510,618.00
- 19 hits: 8 winning bets, R$ 36,387.89
- 18 hits: 109 winning bets, BRL 1,669.17
- 17 hits: 925 winning bets, R$ 196.69
- 16 hits: 5288 winning bets, BRL 34.40
- 15 hits: 21841 winning bets, BRL 8.33
- 0 hits: There was no hit
Next draw: R$ 700 thousand (29/8)
Super Seven 288 – BRL 500 thousand
The participant marks a number from 0 to 9 in each of the seven columns.
Check the numbers:
1st column: 0
2nd column: 7
3rd column: 7
4th column: 1
5th column: 9
6th column: 9
7th column: 6
prize
- 7 hits: there were no winners
- 6 hits: there were no winners
- 5 hits: 38 winning bets, R$ 686.12
- 4 hits: 540 winning bets, BRL 48.28
- 3 hits: 4,620 winning bets, BRL 5.00
Next draw: R$ 700 thousand (29/8)