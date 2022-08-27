Ludmilla presents a maid with an expensive luxury item: “It’s chic”

Ludmilla presents a maid with a luxury gift to celebrate the employee’s birthday

Last Thursday (25), the singer ludmilla shared an emotional moment on her social media: she presented her maid Marinette with a luxury smartphone.

Taking advantage of the employee’s birthday, the artist decided to give the woman an iPhone 13 – this is the latest model of the device and can be found for no less than R$ 5 thousand.

“Happy Birthday my darling. Open it, Marinette. Let’s see what it is. It’s chic, it’s chic“, she said when showing the delivery of the treat to the maid.

Marinette did not hide his happiness and mocked: “It saw? I don’t even know how to get it (laughs). Wow, I’m abused“.

The ex-BBB Brunna Gonçalves was also present at the time of gift delivery and celebrated together. “Look at this, Marinette! It’s abused“, he added.

Look:

REFUSED

The singer ludmilla opened his heart and revealed an unconventional episode during a podcast chat podpah this week.

At the beginning of her career, the artist participated in a fashion show in France and was invited by the singer Rihanna to go to a party. But when it’s time for fun, ludmilla refused to smoke marijuana with the international artist for fear of the Brazilian media that was there.

