Luizão heading to the Premier League

The defender Luizão should play in English football at the beginning of the season.

“Made in Cotia has proposals from the English West Ham and Fulham and expects a positive outcome with Tricolor to be able to leave through the front door, without exercising the right to sign a pre-contract and leave for free at the end of their contract, in end of year.

The idea of ​​the player’s agents is that São Paulo cedes Luizão free of charge to the club that accepts to keep 30% of the economic rights to the Morumbi club. In this way, there is a future compensation, similar to contracts such as David Neres and Antony. If Luizão is transferred again, Tricolor would receive 30% of this negotiation.

According to journalist Marcelo Baseggio, from Gazeta deportes, Fulham would be the closest club to hire the defender for the possible best adaptation with Portuguese coach Marco Silva. Now Lance! says that São Paulo turned down such offers in hopes of renewing the contract with their defender.

Given the scenario, and also because the player does not want to renew the contract because of such proposals, the retention of 30% would be the most appropriate attitude than keeping it until the end of the year. Now, the question of “going out with open doors”, Luizão has barely completed four months as a professional. The loss will be regretted but the fan will only remember Luizão in a future sale, when the money drops.

Or will anyone remember matches like the one against Ayacucho, in Morumbi?

