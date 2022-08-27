Lula 68% and Bolsonaro 25%

The second round of the Ipespe poll on voting intentions for president in Ceará shows Lula (PT) with 68% against 25% for Jair Bolosonaro (PL) in a possible second round scenario. White, null or none of the two candidates add up to 5%, the same percentage of the group that does not know or did not respond. The research is commissioned by THE PEOPLE.

In comparison with the first round of the survey, released on August 15, Lula maintained the same percentage and Bolsonaro advanced two percentage points. Ipespe did not test run-off scenarios with the other candidates in the presidential race.

In the first round, Lula has 53%, Bolsonaro has 23% and Ciro Gomes (PDT), 14%.

Second round for president in Ceará

Squid (EN): 68% (=)

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 25% (+2)

White/Null/None: 5% (=)

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 4% (+1)

The survey interviewed 1,000 voters from all regions of Ceará between August 20 and 23. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.2 percentage points and the confidence interval is 95.45%. The survey is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the number BR-04538/2022 and with the Regional Electoral Court of Ceará (TRE-CE), with the identification CE-07968/2022.

