Lula confirms presence in this Sunday’s debate at Band

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, presidential candidate for the PT, confirmed on his Twitter account that he will participate in the debate that will take place this Sunday, 28, on TV Band. He will be with other competitors, such as Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (MDB), Felipe D’Avila do (Novo), and Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil), starting at 9 pm. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is also expected to participate, but has not yet “hit the hammer”.

The confirmation in the pool promoted together with Jornal Folha de São Paulo, Portal Uol and TV Cultura was published this Saturday morning, 27th. “See you at Band tomorrow, 21:00”, said the candidate in a Tweet.

See you at the Band tomorrow, 9 pm. pic.twitter.com/TvRUqtLDzv — Lula 13 (@LulaOficial) August 27, 2022

Bolsonaro’s participation in the debate, despite being on the presidential agenda, is still an unknown, since during the interview with Jovem Pan radio, this Friday, 26, he stated that he did not “hit the hammer”, but he should go.

“I once thought I shouldn’t go, now I think I should,” the president said. According to the president, he believes he will be “shot” by opponents in the debate. “They’ll shoot me all the time,” he said.

In recent days, as pointed out by the EstadãoBolsonaro allies said he has been questioning whether or not to participate and the final decision should only be made at the last moment.

loose hammer

According to Estadão, this Saturday, at an event at the ABC Metalworkers Union, in São Bernardo do Campo, the candidate for the governor of São Paulo and former mayor of the capital, Fernando Haddad (PT), also assured the presence of the former president in the debate.

The candidate said that “it is confirmed”, since Bolsonaro (PL) also confirmed his departure, and said that the president’s “hammer strike” raises doubts, “because he has already said and ‘unsaid'”. “His hammer is a little loose,” said Haddad.

innuendo

Also in the interview with Joven Pan radio, Bolsonaro criticized the Superior Electoral Court’s (TSE) ban on cell phones for voting on October 2. According to the president, this makes it difficult to detect fraud in the electoral system.

“What I received most in 2018 were small videos of people who were going to vote, I would press 17, and it wouldn’t come out. It was already closed, 13 and Haddad appeared. And they want to veto it there. Or does this exist on purpose to try to change the number of the final vote?”, he asked.





The candidate also accused that a minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) allegedly interfered with the Federal Police, but did not name names. “This minister assigns his delegate from the Federal Police. He orders him to do this or that. And when the delegate puts an arrest, search and seizure order and he signs down, it’s not the PF. interference seeking to achieve its objectives, which, in my opinion, is power”, suggested Bolsonaro, when asked about the PF operation that, at the behest of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, sought cellphones from eight Bolsonarista businessmen this week.

He also compared the operation to a military dictatorship. “When we talk about the path to dictatorship, Brazil is moving, not with the speed it would be if I had Haddad in my place, but it’s not because of the chief executive. We don’t know why this person acts that way, now we also clearly sees that he does everything to harm our side”, he insinuates. At another point in the program, Bolsonaro declares that “the censorship has been carried out by Minister Alexandre de Moraes”, who “wants to harm” his campaign and “is being partial in decisions within the TSE”.

