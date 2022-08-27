Lula does not cite Bolsonaro, who does not cite Lula: in 2022, government plans for presidential candidates ignore names of opponents | Elections 2022

You presidential candidates do not name each other by name in their government plans in most cases, although the dynamics are different on the streets and on social media . O g1 made a survey based on documents submitted by politicians to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

Lula (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL), for example, first placed in the electoral polls, resort only to synonyms when they want to mention and, above all, criticize the opposition’s actions and legacies.

When he wants to mention Bolsonaro, Lula’s plan uses terms like “current policy of genocide“, “current government” and “denialist government“.

The program of the current president of the Republic cites “old model“, “previous governments“, “management model prior to Bolsonaro” and “old management model” to refer to Lula and the PT governments.

The situation was different in the last general election in 2018.: the plan of Fernando Haddad, presidential candidate for the PT at the time, cited Bolsonaro three times. In turn, Jair’s plan made two negative mentions of the Workers’ Party.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB), who appear, respectively, in third and fourth in the current polls, also do not mention names in their programs this year.

Read government plans

Out of paper, the story is different

On the first official day of the campaign, PT swore and criticized the current president’s stance in handling the pandemic in Brazil: “You don’t have love, a single tear for the 680,000 people who died of Covid. demon, that’s it Bolsonaro“, said Lula on Tuesday (16).

In a meeting with bankers earlier this month, Bolsonaro quoted the former president when criticizing the letter in defense of democracy and the electoral process released by the USP Law School: “I remember the letter to Brazil — that first one from Squid — everyone believed. That little letter, back there, opened doors.”

Lula and Bolsonaro on digital

2 of 2 Bolsonaro and Lula on Twitter — Photo: Reproduction Bolsonaro and Lula on Twitter — Photo: Reproduction

Candidates are declared opponents on social media and do not stop attacking each other by name.

In the last week, for example, Bolsonaro published at least six tweets with mentions of Lula or the PT. In the same period, the former PT president quoted Bolsonaro seven times on your Twitter account.

Why is there this difference?

“The government program is a place for you to talk about yourself, not the other. This non-mention is expected“, explained Cláudio Couto, professor of political science at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV) in São Paulo.

For him, the document is a way for the candidate to show his qualities, say why he should win votes, not attacking or reminding voters that there are other people in the race.

“The plan has this prospective sensemuch more than certain statements that occur during the electoral dispute itself, which have a retrospective sense, because it is saying ‘don’t vote for him, look what he did, vote for me, look what I’m going to do'”, highlighted Couto .

Of the 12 names running for the presidency, only four make nominal mention opponents in their government plans:

Felipe D’Avila (New): quotes Bolsonaro and Lula;

Léo Péricles (UP): quotes Bolsonaro;

Sofia Manzano (PCB): quotes Bolsonaro and uses the term ‘PT’;

Vera Lúcia (PSTU): quotes Lula and Bolsonaro.