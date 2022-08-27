Lula ‘is coming back’; ‘Brazil aid belongs to Bolsonaro’; the first day of insertions of presidential poll leaders on TV | Policy

THE free electoral propaganda and insertions on radio and TV of candidates for the 2022 elections began to be shown this Friday (26).

According to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) have more than 50% of the electoral time. During the first round, the current president will have 207 insertions; Squid, 287.

The distribution of time and the amount of insertions to which each candidate and party is entitled takes into account the size of the benches elected by the acronyms in the Chamber of Deputies in 2018. In the race for the Plateau, the attribution is of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

Lula is the leader in the Ipec and Datafolha polls, followed by Bolsonaro.

There were no insertions by Ciro Gomes (PDT) this Friday, according to the candidate’s press office. Ciro is third in the Ipec and Datafolha polls.

PT campaign highlights Lula’s image

Former President Lula’s 30 seconds begins with the message that he is considered the greatest president in the country’s history. The campaign displays data on the PT’s government approval, and highlights interviews and relationships with leaders from other countries.

Bolsonaro bets on social program

The current president’s material beckons the poorest electorate with a jingle. Lula is also a leader in the polls in the segment of the poorest part of the population. The 30-second video says that Bolsa Família no longer exists and sheds light on the new R$600 Auxílio Brasil program.

What campaign videos say

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

“Do you know why Lula is considered the greatest president in history? Because he is committed to the people. Lula knows our problems because he lived through them. He led the country through the most prosperous moment in history and came out with a record approval rating of 87%.

He was once man of the year, magazine cover. He is the guy!

Respected worldwide.

Yeah, the guy is coming back to improve people’s lives. Lula president. The Brazil of Hope”.

“Hello, hello, my Brazil. Bolsa Familia no longer exists. Now it is Aid Brazil of at least R$ 600.

Good money to make the fair, which protects, which gives support. That feeds the whole family.