Lula swam with a stroke in the JN interview

(credit: Maurenilson Freire)

Anyone who expected a heavy interview, like the one with President Jair Bolsonaro, on Monday, was certainly surprised by former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s interview with journalists William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos, on Jornal Nacional (TV Globo), on Thursday. The atmosphere of great expectation surrounding the interview, resulting from the history of disagreements between the PT leader and the broadcaster, was cleared right at the beginning, when the anchor of the journalistic program with the highest audience on Brazilian television, when formulating his question about corruption in PT governments, made the reservation that the former president owed nothing to justice.

From then on, Lula was at ease, sometimes smiling, sometimes vehement, answering questions according to his convenience. Sometimes she strayed; others, she sent messages to the different audiences she intends to seduce in the electoral campaign. This was the case with the appointment of the new Attorney General of the Republic, should he be elected. PT left it up to the air whether he will accept the triple list traditionally elected by the prosecutors, as he did during his government. Without ever losing his elegance, he was more attentive to Renata Vasconcellos than to Bonner. The resentful Lula of the electoral platforms gave way to the new version of Lulinha Paz e Amor, 20 years later. The PT member was happy with his life and convinced that his return to power, in partnership with former toucan Geraldo Alckmin, is the key to solving the country’s problems.

I do not agree with the thesis that journalists deliberately refreshed Lula, they just did not have the opportunity to confront him as they did with Bolsonaro, because Lula was very smart and was prepared to sell his fish competently. He did this in a less purposeful way than Ciro Gomes, for example, but very effectively to rescue his legacy as president of the Republic for two terms, which left the government with high approval ratings. The critical path was Operation Car Wash, but Lula treated this issue as a judicial error, of which he was a victim, which changes the nature of his arrest. He took the opportunity to disqualify former judge Sergio Moro, who sentenced him to prison, and all that was left was to beat his chest to say that his government created conditions for all Lava-Jato investigations, by strengthening the control bodies and not interfering with the Federal Police. nor in the Federal Public Ministry.

When asked about the monthly allowance, he criticized the so-called secret budget, in the amount of R$ 16 billion. He took the opportunity to lash out at Bolsonaro, who he called a “court jester”. He said that the current president of the Republic handed over the Union Budget to the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), who releases the payment of parliamentary amendments directly with the ministers. Lula defended former president Dilma Rousseff, but kept a regulatory distance from her. He criticized the Cuban and Chinese communists, demarcating territory in relation to the left and filled the ball with Vice Geraldo Alckmin, to please the center voters and show that the polarization between PT and PSDB was good, because they were treated as adversaries, while the struggle of good versus evil advocated by Bolsonaro would be fascist in nature.

fell into the net

Seen from this angle, Lula took the opportunity to consolidate his favoritism in the elections, but things don’t happen that easily. The result of the interview cannot be evaluated by Lula’s performance in front of TV Globo journalists, only. No, there is a version war on social media. The image that Lula tried to build will not be exactly what she would like, it will be the result of her performance and the criticism of Bolsonaristas. Today, this is measurable on social media, although the proof of nine is the opinion poll carried out with voters, on a statistically reliable basis.

On social media, 15 million people followed the posts about Lula’s interview with JN, more than Bolsonaro’s audience, which was nine million. Lula had good approval when defending the presence of Alckmin in her ticket. She also cashed in when she criticized hate in politics. In contrast, the networks reacted negatively when she did not respond about the triple list and called Bolsonaro a “court jester”. She was also frazzled when she said that the solution to the secret budget was to negotiate with the deputies.

According to Quaest Pesquisa, Lula had 48% of positive mentions and 52% of negative ones. He did better than Bolsonaro, who had 35% approval, but fell short of Ciro Gomes, who added 54%. In other words, the perception that Lula swam with a stroke in the JN interview is valid if we examine her performance on TV, but this does not translate into social media, where Bolsonaristas are much more organized than PT members.

The next opinion polls will tell us if the interviews caused any change in the electoral scenario. Tomorrow, I will comment on the performance of Simone Tebet (MDB) last night, in Jornal Nacional.