Maiara and Maraisa’s show has the presence of Marília Mendonça’s mother and the duo cries missing the singer

Maiara and Maraisa paid tribute to Marília Mendonça at the Festa do Peão de Barretos (SP) at dawn this Friday (26). The tribute was one of the most memorable moments of the party. With a video of the sertaneja shown on the big screen of the stage, the duo finished off the arena by singing “Todo Mundo Menos Você”, from the album Patroas 35%. Maria died a victim of polytraumatismcaused by the plane crash in Minas Gerais.

“Let’s make a very beautiful star sky I believe this moment is one of deep connection. Eternally applauded by Barretos, Marília”, said Maiara.

The sisters called Marília’s mother to the stage. “I wanted to thank how I was received here, with so much affection. I came to honor them today and congratulate them because they are carrying this legacy with me”, said Ruth Moreira, who took flowers to the Mato Grosso twins.

Maraisa cried, knelt at her feet and declared love. Excited, Maiara asked for applause and the audience made noise.

Maiara and Maraisa sing with Marília Mendonça’s mother in Barretos

Maiara stated that Marília Mendonça always looked up to her mother and that she was always a source of pride for her daughter. Together, the three sang “Fã Clube”.

“Ruth was always a great woman, she supported Marília, João Gustavo. Marília could travel all over the world, but at home she was Ruth’s daughter. Ruth I thank you for taking this inspiration, Marília was inspired by you Ruth is a reference for a woman, I am very proud, I learn a lot from her and you are my second mother”, he said.

Maiara and Maraisa had their third sister in Marília. The friendship relationship yielded successful partnerships, including the DVD Patroas, consolidating the name of the three in the history of contemporary country music.