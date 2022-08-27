Marcelo Paz on Vojvoda at Fortaleza in 2023: ‘I think he wants to stay’ – Play

The president Marcelo Pazof Strengthparticipated in the sports program “1st Half Play” this Friday (26) and commented on the stay of the Argentine coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda in 2022 and the desire for renewal for 2023. The manager believes that the commander can give preference to the club for next year.

Marcelo Paz President of Fortaleza “The first step is on the field, to guarantee the permanence and the calendar. We can have the Sudamericana, it is possible, it may go up to 15th position, like last year. Second, the commission. I told him (Vojvoda) the desire, but we have to wait. He knows about our desire, I think he wants to stay, the story of the project seduces him. Yesterday he was looking at the CT hotel, we thought about structure together with him. Now lives in Porto das Dunas. We want him to stay. It is natural, in a negotiation, to give preference to Fortaleza”.

With requests even from the fans for a change of command, Paz bet on the sequence of Vojvoda, went to the market in search of reinforcements, released athletes and evolved in the Brasileirão: Fortaleza has 100% in the return. The manager explained that the movement exists because he trusts the coach.

“Vojvoda has delivered on all goals since it arrived here, all [….] How not to appreciate it? A guy who delivered all the goals and there weren’t a few. I heard a lot: ‘it’s the end of the cycle’, ‘Peace, with gratitude in football’, ‘everyone knows how we play’. They took Serie A from last year and compared it to this year. I venture to say that any team in Brazil would have made a change, and it’s not wrong, Flamengo changed and improved a lot, with the arrival of Dorival, football returned to its flamboyant style, and we understood that we had to change within, not the commission,” he declared.

The next tricolor match is Sunday (28) against São Paulo, at 4 pm, at Morumbi. The match is valid for the 24th round, with live transmission from TV Verdes Mares, Rádio Verdinha AM 810 and real time from Diário do Nordeste.

Table of Contents Exclusive with President Marcelo Paz of Fortaleza

Check out other points from the conference Serie A status Fernando Miguel’s moment Trust in Vojvoda

