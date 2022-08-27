Marcos Oliveira, the Beiçola of A Grande Família, asks fans for help again on social media

Marcos Oliveira again asked for help from followers on social networks; actor suffers from financial and health problems

The actor Marcos Oliveira, who played Beiçola in A Grande Família, again asked for help from his followers on social media. The artist has been suffering from financial and health problems for a few years and has received support from the public.

Through his Instagram account, Marcos asked: “Every donation matters. It helps me”. The post, made on Wednesday (24), garnered about five thousand likes and also hundreds of comments, including from people who have worked with the actor.

Vinícius Moreno — who played the young Florianinho in the series — left a comment, regretting not being able to contribute. “I really wish I could help you, my friend! While I can’t afford it, I wish you strength,” he said.

A few weeks ago, the actor had to use his social media to counter strong accusations made at the time he asked for help to treat a urethral fistula. some netizens accused the artist of pretending to be poor to make money on the internet.