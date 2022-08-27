Marilene Galvão’s body is buried in Paraguaçu Paulista (SP)

Friends, family and fans bid farewell to Marilene Galvão this Friday morning (26). The body of the singer and violist, who died on Wednesday afternoon (26)was buried in the Cemetery of Sapezal, district of the municipality of Paraguaçu Paulista (SP).

The place of burial was no accident. It is in the district of Sapezal that the Sisters Galvao Memorial. Inaugurated in 2013, the museum aims to praise the artistic work of As Galvão, a country duo that remained active for 74 years and which was composed of Marilene and her sister, Mary.

In a note, the city hall of Paraguaçu Paulista mourned the death of the singer, who was 80 years old and had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s for over a decade — a disease that, according to Mary, was the determining factor for the end of the duo, in 2021.

City Hall of Paraguaçu Paulista sympathizes with family members

The administration of the city of the interior of São Paulo — region where As Galvão began his musical career in the 1940s — also recorded that Marilene had the title of citizen of Paraguay.

“The most sincere condolences for the loss of the esteemed Paraguayan citizen”

“In this moment of pain, the municipal administration sympathizes with their family, friends and fans and expresses the most sincere condolences for the loss of the esteemed citizen of Paraguay”, says the Executive of Paraguaçu Paulista in a note attributed to Mayor Antônio Takashi Sasada.

Music colleagues mourn the death of Marilene Galvão

The work built by Mary and Marilene Galvão as a duo As Galvão (formerly known as the Galvão Sisters)) was praised by singers, especially from the country side, who mourned the death of their colleague.

Roberta Miranda, for example, stated that “it was an honor” to have the opportunity to record with As Galvão. For Daniel, Marilene’s death represents an “irreparable loss”. “The voice is incomparable and I miss it immensely”, said the singer in a post on Instagram.

“Dear Galvão sisters… how much history, how much prose and how much good music. The legacy built by you will always be remembered. All our affection to Mary and the other family members on this sad day”, said, in a message posted on social networks, the duo Chitãozinho & Xororó.