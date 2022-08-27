Matheus Nascimento, from Botafogo, is withdrawn from the Brazilian Under-20 Team for medical reasons

Midfielder Rodriguinho, from São Paulo, and striker Arthur Sousa, from Corinthians, are called up for the U-20 Men’s National Team. The two athletes join the group summoned by Ramon Menezes on August 15th to compete in the Under-20 International Tournament in Punta Del Leste, Uruguay, between September 6th and 12th.

The new names replace the forwards Giovani, from Palmeiras, and Matheus Nascimentoof Botafogocalled off for medical reasons.

Rodriguinho returns to the national team after being called up in the under-17 and under-15 categories. The player was part of the South American under-15 champion group in 2019, in Paraguay. Arthur, on the other hand, is one of the highlights of the Brazilian Under-20 2022. The striker is the current top scorer of the competition, with 8 goals scored.

The U-20 team performs on September 3 and leaves for Uruguay the next morning. Their debut in the quadrangular will be on September 6 against Argentina, at the Domingo Burgueño Miguel Stadium, in the city of Maldonado, neighboring Punta Del Leste.

The competition is another important step in the team’s preparation for the South American Conmebol Tournament, scheduled for January 2023, in Colombia. This dispute is qualifying for the category’s FIFA World Cup, also scheduled for 2023.

Check out the squad list after the substitutions:

goalkeepers:

Kaique – Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras

Kauã – Clube de Regatas do Flamengo

Mycael – Club Athletico Paranaense

Sides:

Arthur – America Futebol Clube

João Moreira – São Paulo Football Club

Patrick – São Paulo Football Club

Thauan Lara – Sport Club Internacional

Defenders:

Beraldo – São Paulo Football Club

Douglas Mendes – Red Bull Bragantino Futebol Ltda

Robert – Sport Club Corinthians Paulista

Weverton – Cruzeiro Esporte Clube

Midfielders:

Alexsander – Fluminense Football Club

Juninho – Club Athletico Paranaense

Ronald – Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense

Ryan – Sport Club Corinthians Paulista

Rodriguinho – São Paulo Football Club

Attackers:

Eguinaldo – Vasco da Gama Regatta Club

Erick Marcus – Vasco da Gama Regatta Club

Arthur Sousa – Sport Club Corinthians Paulista

Marquinhos – Arsenal Football Club

Nathan Ribeiro – Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense

Angelo – Santos Futebol Clube