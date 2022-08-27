Meet Muffato, a supermarket chain in the interior of Paraná that negotiates the purchase of Makro stores

The Makro group is ready to leave the country – to carry out the strategy, all that remains is to sell the stores that are still in its portfolio. After sell a good part of the units it owned to the giant Carrefour – now the market leader in the country and owner of the cash and carry Atacadão –, she is now trying to get rid of her remaining points of sale. After negotiating the properties with national chains, the company is now considering selling to a regional group: Muffato, from Paraná.

Although unknown in most of the country, the Muffato Group is strong in its home market. Founded in 1974, in Cascavel, in the west of Paraná, it is now in sixth place among the largest chains in the sector, with 82 stores, considering the brand of retail Super Muffato and the attack Max Wholesaler. Present in 31 cities in Paraná and in the interior of São Paulo, the company currently employs 19 thousand people.

Now, he is getting ready to take a new leap with the purchase of 24 units from Makro. The business would be his gateway to the capital of São Paulo. O Estadão found that the negotiation has been in progress for at least two months, but the parties have not yet hit the ground running. There would be the issue of price: Makro wants about R$2 billion for the assets, and Muffato is still trying to reduce the price.

Muffato negotiates the purchase of Makro units in São Paulo

Started as a dry and wet warehouse

Muffato is a family business, today managed by the sons of founder Tito Muffato, who created the business together with his brother, Pedro, and his brother-in-law, Hermínio. It all started with a small grocery store in Cascavel. Goods were purchased in São Paulo or acquired through regional industry representatives. At that time, cereals were sold in bulk and weighed on the spot.

The business had a turning point in the late 1970s with the construction of the Itaipu power plant, in Foz do Iguaçu, when Muffato opened a store in the city. The network developed in the following decade in the southern region of the country, a movement that lasted until the mid-1990s.

On March 13, 1996, everything changed in business management. Tito Muffato embarked on a trip on the family plane to the Pantanal, where he would devote himself to fishing for a few days, his favorite pastime. That day, the weather was bad and the pilot tried to make an emergency landing in Foz do Iguaçu. However, the aircraft crashed and left no survivors.

His wife Reni and three children Ederson, Everton and Eduardo, who were 18, 16 and 14 years old, respectively, had to take over the management of the eight stores and the then 1,500 employees. Today at the helm of the family business, Tito’s children were responsible for expanding into the interior of São Paulo, in 2002. None of the three replaced their father’s position, opting for a joint management of the business.

Everton Muffato, one of the brothers leading the Muffato Group

Discreet, the entrepreneurs who started working at the company when they were still children did not want to give an interview to the Estadão. They are also not active on social media. In 2021, the business reached a turnover of R$ 10.6 billion, a growth of 17% compared to the previous year. Today, the company has 19 thousand employees.

Now, with the negotiation of the acquisition of Makro units in São Paulo, Muffato can open a new chapter in its history and increase the number of stores in the country by almost 30%. But the mission to conquer the capital of São Paulo will not be easy.

Muffato has units in Paraná and in the interior of São Paulo

Photograph: Estadão

For Jean Paul Rebetez, retail specialist and partner at GS&Consulting, Muffato’s venture in São Paulo will have challenges that go beyond making the brand known among São Paulo residents.

“Muffato will get into a fight with very competent people who work not only in cash and carry and food retail, but also work as business ecosystems, with credit, CRM and last-mile deliveries. Carrefour is an example of this, as is Pão de Açúcar. It’s a challenging area,” she says.

Muffato will therefore face the heavyweights of the market in São Paulo. Carrefour had revenues of BRL 81 billion in 2021, while Assaí earned BRL 45 billion, and GPA, BRL 29 billion.

In Rebetez’s view, the food retail segment resisted the economic downturn caused by the covid-19 pandemic by offering essential items to the consumer, such as food and beverages. With this, the company seeks to position itself in the capital of São Paulo with strategic points. Upon completion of the purchase of Makro, Muffato would have units in the neighborhoods of Butantã, Interlagos, Lapa and Vila Maria.

The Dutch group SHV, which owns Makro stores, realized that the business was no longer competitive in the current market context and decided to put the brand’s stores up for sale. Matheus Campos, partner at Stocche Forbes Advogados, says that the move is in line with the growth of the food retail segment during the covid-19 pandemicwhich left the major competitors in the sector more capitalized.

“Right now, what drives acquisitions the most is that spending cash for expansion gives a faster return on investment than investing in opening new units. It is an opportunity for those who only opened new stores to be able to purchase points that are already in operation. In this consolidation, smaller companies may conclude that it is a good idea to sell their business to larger competitors”, says Campos.