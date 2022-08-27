Meeting of millions, not billions; Tadeu Schmidt and Pedro Bial collide in flight and the web celebrates the record

The meeting was recorded by Tadeu on his official Instagram, taking the crowd to remember the good old days of the former presenter.

No millions, meeting billions! This Friday (26), the web can see a meeting of generations of the most watched house in the country. And I’m not talking about participants, but about the presenters Tadeu Schimit and the first commander of the house, Pedro Bial, who today is in charge of: Conversa com Bial, a talk show produced by Globo.

In the photo, published on Tadeu’s Instagram, the two appear hugging and happy, showing the great friendship between them. Tadeu is the third presenter of the program. And everything indicates that he will be the commander of the next edition of Big Brother Brazil of 2023, after the success in its first year.

In the caption, Tadeu commented: “When the apprentice meets the master… to complete the journey, I returned home on the same flight as the idol Pedro Bial! A super affectionate hug and a quick and happy chat with the friend I hadn’t seen in so long… Extra injection of inspiration for BBB 23!”he explained.

Quickly, the artist’s followers began to comment on the presenter’s post: “Meeting of Millions!”said one. “Two big ones!”wrote another. “The biggest!”, spoke a third. Pedro Bial is still remembered by millions of viewers on the day of elimination, for the emblematic texts that the communicator delivered live.