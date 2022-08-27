Mega-Sena accumulates and goes to R$ 18 million; how much do you earn in savings?

The next draw of Mega Sena will pay a real jackpot to whoever hits the drawn tens. The amount is estimated at no less than R$ 18 million. Such is the prize that many people began to dream about not only what to do with the money, but how it can increase in value if invested.

The question that doesn’t want to be silent: how much would the Mega-Sena prize of R$ 18 million yield in savings or in fixed income bonds? According to experts, for this calculation it is necessary to consider current inflation and interest rates (Selic at 13.75% per year).

For those who don’t know, the value of the prize released by Caixa Econômica Federal already has a 30% discount on the Income Tax rate. This means that the winner will receive the net amount of R$18 million, with no further discounts.

How much would the Mega-Sena premium in savings and Selic Treasury yield?

If a single person won the Mega-Sena prize of R$ 18 million alone and decided to invest the amount in savings, she would receive as monthly income the amount of R$ 128 thousand. In the case of the passbook, the income is exempt from the payment of income tax.

Now, if the same prize were invested in the Selic Treasure, he would earn a passive income of R$ 195 thousand per month. Remembering that for applications with withdrawals of more than two years, a 15% discount of the Income Tax is made.

In the case of the Bank Deposit Certificate (CBD) with yield of 100% of the Interbank Deposit Certificate (CDI), the millionaire prize would yield R$ 192 thousand every 30 days.

How to bet on Mega Sena

The Mega-Sena contest number 2,514 is scheduled for next Saturday, the 27th. Bets placed until 19:00 (Brasília time) can compete for the jackpot at any lottery house in the country or even on the internet, on the Caixa Lotteries website Federal Economic.