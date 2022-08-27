Mega-Sena is about to give away BRL 18 MILLION; there’s still time to play, check it out

Dream of 11 out of 10 Brazilians, the Mega Sena has accumulated once more and can create one more chance for you to play and win. Scheduled for this Saturday (27), the prize will now pay R$ 18 million to a lucky winner. But do you know how to choose your numbers? In this article we will show you how to bet and give you some tips to increase your chances of becoming a millionaire.

Prize accumulated once again

Again, the Mega Sena accumulated and the next prize will pay R$ 18 million this Saturday (27). The draw is scheduled to take place from 8 pm (Brasília time) and will be broadcast live on the internet, on CAIXA’s official YouTube channel, direct from Espaço Loterias CAIXA located at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo. To watch online, go to www.youtube.com/user/canalcaixa.

How to play in Mega Sena

Players who want to try their luck one more time, must make their games until 19:00 on Saturday, before the draw. For this, it is necessary to choose from 6 to 15 numbers registered in the BOX Lotteries or also through the official website through the address www.caixa.gov.br/menu-app-loterias. Namely, a minimum bet costs BRL 4.50 and you can think of six numbers between 1 and 60. If you want to choose the 15 numbers and increase your chances of winning, the bet is high: BRL 22,522.50 is the amount required by ticket.

Tips for choosing numbers

With so many possibilities, we don’t always know how to choose the best numbers to bet on. Some are the usual ones, which we consider lucky. But did you know that there are some tips for these dozen saviors? We have selected five good tips for you to try your luck once again.

For some time now, people have used Mathematics – in this case, probability – to understand how to win at Mega Sena. In this tip, see the tens that came out previously and recognize the so-called hot numbers (which come out many times) and cold numbers (occupy the last exit positions).

Preferred numbers but no errors

Choose your guesses Mega Sena based on personal numbers is what happens most. However, like you, many do this and dates are in the top tens from 01 to 31. However, lottery draws go all the way up to 60. So if you pick numbers above that, you can increase your likelihood of not splitting the prize with who always chooses the same numbers

Avoid consecutive numbers

hit a game of Mega Sena with a sequence of numbers like 1 – 2 – 3 – 4 – 5 – 6 is something you only see in movies. Since the creation of the lottery in 1996, there has never been a draw with a result like this, not even five. However, in 1999, there was a draw with the tens 14 – 23 – 24 – 25 – 26 – 51. However, let’s face it, this is really rare to happen.

Based on some lottery scholars, most lottery contests Mega Sena, the numbers varied between 3 even and 3 odd, 2 even and 4 odd, and vice versa. Therefore, it seems worth alternating your tens.

