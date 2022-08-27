Mercedes has ‘reality check’ and admits difference to Verstappen and Ferrari is ‘extravagant’







Hoping to build on the momentum gained from recent races, which include a pole position of George Russell at the Hungarian GP formula 1a mercedes felt that this weekend’s event at Spa-Francorchamps could offer the team some good opportunities. Nonetheless, Lewis Hamilton and Russell struggled to keep pace in the cold, wet free practice sessions on Friday.

Hamilton ended the afternoon session in sixth place, more than 1.3s behind red bull in Max Verstappen, which set the pace. His teammate Russell was two places behind, another two tenths behind.

Reflecting on his sessions, Hamilton said Mercedes “just weren’t very fast” and was struggling for an answer as to why.

“Let’s go out and give it all we’ve got,” he said. “It could have been the tyres, the temperature of the tires, the wing level. It could have been many things.”

“It’s not a disaster there though, we’re a long way off. But we often encounter these situations on Friday and things end up changing a bit on Saturday. I hope that’s the case.”

Hamilton and Russell need not be reminded of how quickly things can change after a tough Friday, as the duo claimed their big result in Budapest after a troubled opening day of the weekend.

It was this feeling that left both riders with the impression that something could be salvaged from the rest of the weekend in Belgium.

Russell said: “We’re quite used to having bad Fridays. So let’s see if we can turn it around, but I don’t think there’s any guarantee that we can find the performance step we found in the last race, let’s say.”

Hamilton added: “We’re going to work hard tonight to analyze the data and see where we can go with this car.”

“It doesn’t feel the same as on the last track as it did in qualifying time, but Friday and Saturday morning, it feels a bit similar now. It gives me hope that we can change that.”

Russell, in particular, felt that if Mercedes could get its tires in the correct operating window, a great deal of performance could be found.

“I think it’s something we’re struggling with a lot this season, to get the temperature of the tires,” he explained. “I struggled a lot today with this on all the compounds we use. So in those conditions it’s definitely something we need to work on.

“But it’s something I know that you can find a huge amount of performance when you go into the right window. So there’s a little bit of optimism. But for sure, the difference to Max and the Ferraris is pretty extravagant.”

