Merval appeals and calls ruralist Simone Tebet “mother of the poor”

Candidate for billionaires and Faria Lima, Simone Tebet is the continuation of the “bridge to the future”, which brought hunger back to Brazil.

247 – After the interview of ruralist candidate Simone Tebet (MDB) in the folkloric third way newspaper Nacional, Globo journalism spokesman Merval Pereira got excited and said that the senator is a “mother of the poor”.

“Senator Tebet gives a good image, concerned about people, and mother of the poor,” she said,

The post generated a series of jokes and many netizens pointed out that the senator voted in favor of the Social Security Reform, which hit the working class in full.

See the backlash:

WHAT DOES THE LORD TAKE TO WRITE THIS KIND OF THING? I WOULD LIKE TO TRY IT OUT (BUT ONLY A LITTLE PIECE). — COLONEL SIQUEIRA 🇺🇦🇮🇱🇱🇷🇧🇷1️⃣7️⃣🐂🐃🐄 (@direitosiqueira) August 27, 2022

Meanwhile, in their home state, the Guarani Kaiowá indigenous people are being decimated by their ruralist cronies. The mother of the “poor in spirit”. — LAFChaim🚩🦑🥩🍻 (@ChaimLuus) August 27, 2022

Senator Simone Tebet voted against women in the work, pension reforms. She has now recalled 33 million Brazilians. They are in extreme poverty. That legacy of neoliberalism. MISERY!!! — Alexandre Emanuel (@alexand70101409) August 27, 2022

Mother of 1% of the poor with a margin of error of 0% to 3% — Putting the sherry on the table (@ritacaalmeida) August 27, 2022

