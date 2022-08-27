Merval appeals and calls ruralist Simone Tebet “mother of the poor”

Candidate for billionaires and Faria Lima, Simone Tebet is the continuation of the “bridge to the future”, which brought hunger back to Brazil.
247 – After the interview of ruralist candidate Simone Tebet (MDB) in the folkloric third way newspaper Nacional, Globo journalism spokesman Merval Pereira got excited and said that the senator is a “mother of the poor”.
“Senator Tebet gives a good image, concerned about people, and mother of the poor,” she said,
The post generated a series of jokes and many netizens pointed out that the senator voted in favor of the Social Security Reform, which hit the working class in full.
See the backlash:
