Messages reveal conversations between militiamen about killing Jerominho: ‘Solve these old men soon’ | Rio de Janeiro

Messages intercepted by the Federal Police and the Public Ministry revealed conversations between members of Rio’s largest militia about the possibility of killing Natalino and Jerônimo Guimarães, founders of the former Justice League. The two gangs compete for the same area of ​​operation in the West Zone of Rio.

In the messages, militiaman Rodrigo dos Santos, known as Latrell, says that he obtained information that Natalino and Jerominho were planning the death of Luís Antônio da Silva Braga, known as Zinho, the current head of the largest militia in Rio. Latrell even refers to Jerominho and Natalino as “the plague”:

“Solve these old ones soon. Plague of the crl’,” the message reads.

Jerominho was killed on August 8 in Campo Grande. The case is being investigated by the Civil Police’s Homicide Police Department, which is still looking for elements to find the perpetrators of the crime.

Militiaman Latrell is arrested in Benfica

Latrell was considered number two in Zinho’s militia until he was arrested in March. He was active in disputes over territory with rival groups and in the purchase of weapons. The investigation began after the seizure of three cell phones, according to the Public Ministry.

Matheus da Silva Rezende, the “Teteus”, is the son of Wallace da Silva Braga, the Potato, and nephew of Zinho. It is considered by researchers as a of the militiamen closest to the current militia chief.

In the conversation, Matheus agrees with Latrell and says: ‘Get them up soon’, referring to the collection of information about Jerominho and Natalino.

Latrell asks Matheus to protect Zinho, and says:

“Big hug mn (bro), Braga family until the end, Zorro’s troop!” Zorro is a way of referring to the initial letter of the nickname of Zinho, current head of the biggest militia in Rio.

The conversation took place, according to the intercepts, on March 7, 10 days before Latrell was arrested in São Paulo. On August 8, Jerominho was murdered in downtown Campo Grande.

The messages were intercepted by the Sensitive Investigations Group of the Federal Police, and are under investigation by the Specialized Action and Combating Organized Crime Group (Gaeco).

The militia’s main activities include:

Corruption of security forces agents

Extortion of merchants and residents

Killing rivals, with subscription to private databases and monitoring.

The police collaboration network is mentioned in messages intercepted by the justice system. A military police officer, intercepted in conversations with a militiaman, identified as Maike, lists bribes for the Police Battalion on Special Roads and also for the 27th BPM (Santa Cruz), in one of the areas dominated by the militia.

One of the conversations between the militiaman and Latrell cites the payment of BRL 1,900 for the BPVE and BRL 580 for different sectors of the 27th BPM.

According to the investigations, below Zinho in the militia were four representatives:

Rodrigo dos Santos, aka Latrell (imprisoned) Allan Ribeiro Soares, the Evil One Domício Barbosa de Souza, the Dom Vitor Eduardo Cordeiro Duarte, aka Tabinha (imprisoned)

The Justice document, which cites investigations by Gaeco and the Public Ministry, also recalls the figure of Matheus da Silva Rezende, known as “Teteus” or “Faustão”. Since the operation, Allan Ribeiro, Domício and Matheus are on the run.

In the document, Matheus is pointed out as a possible successor to his uncle. In the messages, Latrell talks to Matheus to ask Zinho for authorization for certain actions, including the purchase of weapons.

Learn more about the participation of other militia members:

2. Allan Ribeiro Soares, Nanã or Malvadão

One of the members of the so-called “hard core” of Zinho’s militia, Allan is cited as one of the most important figures in the criminal organization, especially after Latrell’s arrest.

According to investigations, Malvadão has participated in homicides in the dispute with rival militia groups, led by Danilo Dias Lima, known as Tandera. He is named as one of the heads of the network of collaborators, which includes the payment of bribes to corrupt police officers.

The name of the suspect, who is on the run, appears in notes in a notebook seized by the Police Station for Repression of Organized Criminal Actions (Draco) after the death of Wellington da Silva Braga, known as Ecko. In the notebook, it is mentioned, in handwriting, the caution of five rifles by the militiaman.

3. Domício Barbosa, the Dom

According to the Public Ministry, he is one of those responsible for the financial organization of Zinho’s gang. Latrell, in intercepted conversations with Domitius, asks for financial resources for militia scouts and informants.

Dom, who is on the run, is also cited as responsible for acquiring cell phones for militia members.

4. Vítor Eduardo Cordeiro Duarte, the Tabinha or Pardal

One of those responsible for the financial part of Zinho’s militia, Pardal was arrested in this Thursday’s operation. He is mentioned in Gaeco’s investigations as one of those who received the information that Zinho’s daughter would be kidnapped earlier this year.

The kidnapping plan, which would be committed by Tandera’s gang, Zinho’s rival, involved taking Zinho’s daughter, Beatriz, out of a hospital in the first quarter of 2022.